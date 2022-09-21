HE DID NOT DISCARD IT: Marco Asensio’s unexpected response on whether he would play for FC Barcelona

In the last few hours, Marco Asensio, who is about to end his contract with Real Madrid, has been linked to FC Barcelona. For this reason, Juanma Castaño, a journalist for the program The Great Match of La CopeHe didn’t hesitate to ask him about it.

The Mallorcan winger said he did not know if the Blaugrana entity had already called his agent: “Sincerely I dont know”. And he described as something “normal” that, due to his status, he is related to other clubs: “As the barca many other clubs have come out”.

“FC Barcelona? It is that I have not thought about it or valued it. They are things that come out. In the end… This morning I had 200 messages. What did I tell them? That I am in a world where there are many rumors, speculations, there are many things that we all know. It is normal”.

“As of January, I can sign with any club. It is normal for many clubs to come out and more will come out. We are in this circle, in this circus, where there will always be news every day, and I cannot control that”.

WOULD MARCO ASENSIO PLAY FOR FC BARCELONA?

When asked if he would play for the Camp Nou club, Asensio generated a lot of comments because I DO NOT RULE. Being a madridista, thousands of fans waited for him to close the door. And no, it wasn’t.

He limited himself to saying that he had not thought about it and that, right now, he could not give a definitive answer. Something that does not coincide at all with the answers that other elements of the giant Chamartín have given.

“I haven’t thought about it or valued it, really. And now I can’t give an answer. I dont know”.

Taking into account that they have Ousmane Dembélé, Ansu Fati, Raphinha and Ferran Torres, it doesn’t make much sense that FC Barcelona go for Asensio. But, well, in the transfer market nothing can be ruled out.

Let’s see how the novel ends. Surely, and judging by the messages on social networks, Real Madrid will reproach him -at the Santiago Bernabéu- for not saying bluntly that he would never be a culé.

Undefeated data. Marco Asensio is playing his seventh season with the Real Madrid first team.

Did you know…? Marco Asensio has been a 3-time UEFA Champions League champion with Real Madrid. Also, he can say that he has converted in a European Cup final.