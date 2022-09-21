He came waving and taking photos — LOS40 Chile

Finally the day arrived! During the early hours of this Tuesday, the British band, Coldplay, landed in Chile. With what will begin the day of concerts that the group will give in our country. And while many are looking forward to seeing the “Fix You” performers live, there are some people who are excited for another reason.

It so happens that the Cuban-American singer-songwriter and actress, Camila Cabello, became the opening act for the British band. And in our country she will not be the exception, since she will be part of the group lineup during the days 20, 21, 23 and 24 September.

That is why the artist arrived in Chile early this Tuesday morning, where she is expected to dazzle playing the hits from the third studio album “FAMILIA”. To leave the attendees of the event who are anxiously waiting for her very excited.

Camila Cabello arrived greeting and taking photos with fans

This was demonstrated by some of his followers who went to wait for the arrival of the interpreter of “Don’t Go Yet” at the airport. But Cabello never ceases to amaze, since at her arrival, she took the time to greet, sign autographs and even take pictures with her fans, or “Camilizers”.

In the audiovisual records, the artist can be seen in a total green look, dressed in an oversized sweatshirt and sweatpants, while receiving letters and cell phones to take pictures with her fans.

📽️ | More of Camila Cabello with fans today at the airport in Santiago, Chile #4 #WelcomeToChileCamila pic.twitter.com/nYUZJdj7xL — Working For Camila (@workingforcc) September 20, 2022

Some lucky ones even found her walking down the street, and were lucky enough to take a selfie with her. This thanks to the insistence of the artist herself with her security guard, who had told them “Good night, tomorrow at 12.” She finally relented and told them, “You can take a picture of yourself but you can’t touch it. It has to be fast.”

@marlenceballos_ And dreams come true 🥺✨ with my friends we saw @camilacabello ♬ original sound – Marlen Ceballos

Cabello, who has already dazzled other countries with her performances, is expected to play her best viral hits.

In fact, from early on he has been preparing for his concerts, since he could be seen rehearsing “Hasta Los Dientes” at the Soundchek of the National Stadium.