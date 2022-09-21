He aimed to shine in the Tri and Cruz Azul, the Potro sits as a trunk

El Potro has definitively fired him from the Machine

September 20, 2022 2:49 p.m.

Everything seems to indicate that Tata Martino has the final call for the players who are going to play in the World Cup ready in mind and with it, things will surely be involved in arguments due to the decisions of the Argentine.

And it is that in addition to the painful defeats against the United States and not being the first in the CONCACAF final octagonal, the operation of the team does not convince almost anyone and that puts many doubts about what is going to happen with El Tri on the fields of Qatar.

But in addition to the controversial decisions of those who dress in green, there are also elements that had everything to decide and that has prevented them from competing for a place towards the World Cup and among those is a player from the Machine who is now erased with the Foal.

What player is now not even considered in the Machine?

Unfortunately for Sebastián Jurado’s career, things have not worked out to be a starter with the cement producers and after his severe mistakes including the 7-0 against América, now the goalkeeper of Cruz Azul is Jesús Corona, which has reduced in his career and completely erased from the Tri for that reason he must improve and get rid of the thorn now defending the framework of the blue sub 20.