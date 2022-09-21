George Clooney says his Batman is better than Ben Affleck’s

George Clooney and Val Kilmer without considering the two worst Batmans in history, however, facing the sea of ​​​​criticism that Ben Affleck received for his, it seems that Clooney has had the audacity to raise his voice and ensure that by far, his Batman is better than that of Ben.

This comes to us through quever, where it is ensured that in a press conference, Clooney was questioned about how fans consider him one of the worst batmanand how Zack Snyder keeps Affleck spoiled.

“When you think of an actor, you don’t think of their education or anything like that. Usually. I mean, for example, you look at me and you think, ‘Oh, he’s the best Batman!’”

This is clearly a joke, as both actors are friends and have joked in the past about how people hated each other. batman. However, people are waiting for a reply to clarify to see how this fun “fight” ends.

“Batman & Robin” was the movie with which george became the infamous Batman with nipples, which has since been heavily criticized.

The movie that came out in 1997 and despite the criticism, it was considered one of the most produced films of the dark knight, after ‘Batman Forever’.

Remember those 90s days of bright colors and over-the-top performances? Definitely something to remember, very unlike how boring it was ‘Batman Vs. Superman’, so if that’s where we go, maybe Clooney be very right.

Check out the trailer for that great movie here!

In other news, Michael Keaton says that “we’ll see” about his possible formal return as Batman.