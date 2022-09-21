from Gigi Hadid to Heidi Klum the most anticipated stars, tiktokers and models at the fashion shows

Spring / Summer 2023 fashion shows

Fashion Week has officially begun: among events, fashion shows and parties, international stars and top models are expected in Milan.

There Milan Fashion Week Spring / Summer 2023 has officially begun: until September 26 the city returns to be filled with events, parties and parades. The crazy traffic in the city center is proof: journalists, buyers and, of course, many international stars arrive from all over the world. From Gigi Hadid to Vittoria Cerettifrom Harry Styles to Chiara Ferragnihere is who we will definitely see at the shows and which are the most anticipated stars.

The models expected at Milan Fashion Week S / S 2023

The great protagonists of this week are the top models: also in this edition we will see some of the top names of the moment on the catwalk. Gigi Hadid confirmed his presence with a short Instagram clip in which he greeted Milan: “See you around!“In all likelihood, his sister will also be present Bella Hadid, Versace’s muse and fixed presence on Moschino’s catwalks. Also Ashley Grahamthe champion model of the body positive movement, has announced that she will be in Milan. Vittoria Ceretti she is located in Milan so it is easy to guess that we will see her as the protagonist of one – or more – shows.

Heidi and Leni Klum

Great curiosity for the second generation: Heidi Klum and her daughter Leni will be in Milan for the About You event, where Alessandra Ambrosio and Lourdes Leon, Madonna’s model daughter will also participate. Lila Moss, the daughter of Kate Moss, could appear on the Fendi catwalk while Deva Cassel is now a regular presence at the Dolce & Gabbana shows. Absent instead Dear Delavigne, who should have presented the capsule Dear Loves Karl: Karl Lagerfeld’s muse model is facing serious health problems.

Bella Hadid is among the most anticipated models at Milan Fashion Week

The stars we will see at Milan Fashion Week

What fashion week would it be without a parade of celebrities and stars in the front row? Chiara Ferragni And Fedez, no doubt, they will be in the front row at most events, as will their sister Valentina. Certainly also present Anna Dello Russo, legendary editor of Voguewho in an interview with Fanpage.it he told how the streetsyle has become one of the cult moments of fashion weeks: the clothes of the public today are observed as much as those on the catwalk. She also expected many international stars: at the fashion show of Gucci Harry Styles, Jared Leto, Achille Lauro and the Maneskin, now Alessandro Michele’s faithful friends and fashion ambassadors, could appear.

Harry Styles could be a guest of Gucci

Also Michelle Hunziker confirmed his presence: he will be among the VIP guests of the About You event. At the Giorgio Armani show, however, we could see the actress Anne Hathaway. In February, Kim Kardashian made a surprise appearance at Prada: once again this year the reality star could return to Milan, and it is not excluded that he will bring his mother Kris or one of his sisters with him. At the shows we will also see a load of new faces, young influencer artists and TikTokers: from Mattia Stanga to Elisa Maino, as far as Khaby Lame. If you are walking around Milan, keep your smartphones ready for a selfie!