Ferrari Purosangue, the 4 doors are not a “blasphemy”: the Drake had already thought of it

Ferrari Thoroughbred it has not distorted the spirit of the Cavallino. To declare it, adamant, the Chief Marketing & Commercial of the company, Enrico Galliera. During the preview of the first high-wheeled racing car, the manager denied the thesis that the 4 doors do not fall within the DNA of the Maranello company. Although breaking, the model respects the glorious tradition of the brand, clarified the 4-door concept presented by Drake, Enzo Ferrari, in the distant 1980, bringing up the name of the Pinin.

Ferrari Purosangue: the four doors were already introduced by the Drake

Then – explained Galliera – the Pinin it landed at the wrong time. In fact, the right one was missing technology to ensure the achievement of performances up to the level of the sisters even from a 4-door. Now they have the right level of knowledge and with the Ferrari Purosangue they have been able to give life to a model capable of expressing the concept of racing typical of the company.

On this type of cars they have solved any stability problem, if they have the right numbers to touch high performance thresholds. The vehicle has specific components, a new chassis and elements optimized to unleash potential. They pursued beauty and efficiency. This is the crowning of a path started many years ago.

Consequently, the choice fell on the V12, an iconic engine for the brand. The twelve cylinders occupies a significant place in corporate strategies. It means sound, continuous thrust. Customers, well aware of this, showed deep enthusiasm when they presented this solution on the Ferrari Purosangue. The plans include specific racing cars for specific customers and specific eras. With the new arrival they always reach theexclusivity, they believe in the ability to remain an icon in the contemporary world. It consists of a sports car to be used in different circumstances, able to combine comfort and performance at the same time, with maximum versatility.

Finally, Galliera released some considerations on the clientele, ready to welcome the arrival of the new entry. For them – she said – it will be difficult to make them wait. Ferrari Purosangue created deep enthusiasm but not for this reason they will revise the programs previously agreed: it will be kept at 20 per cent of the sales mix.