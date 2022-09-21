Emma Watson, from Hermione to new director: costa is doing

Emma Watson, actress and activist, after the famous interpretation of Hermione Grenger and more, today we find her again as the director and face of Prada fragrances.

Emma Watson, born in 1990 in Paris on April 15, is a British actress and activist. The actress is known to the whole world as an interpreter in the role of Hermione Grenger in the Harry Potter film saga. Her work experience began when she was only 11, in 2001 with the release of her first film. Subsequently she participated in other very famous films such as Beauty and The Beast, playing Belle, Little Women, Noah and many others. In addition, the beautiful actress Emma Watson has become an activist for gender equality and becomes the testimonial of numerous well-known brands.

The British actress lent her face to Burberry in 2009 for both winter and summer collections the following year. Currently we find it as ambassador of Prada Beautyto celebrate the new feminine fragrance.

Emma watson: the new times as an actress and director for Prada

Prada announces the collaboration through a post on Instagram, describing in detail the reason why they chose Emma Watson. They claim to have chosen her because she not only represents her face and muse for Prada, but represents the modernity of women all over the world.

This is stated by the director of Prada Beauty, Yann Andrea who declares how much the uniqueness of the soul of Emma Watson is able to convey great emotions, especially in expressing them to the new generation. In fact, for the well-known brand I will not only be an actress but also a director. Emma Watson replies and declares how the brand in its essence represents a model of beauty that goes beyond current stereotypes, focusing on a type of femininity that defies conventions.

We expect great things from the beautiful actress and now director, we look forward to the publication of the spot.