Do you like to color? Discover all the benefits it brings to your mental health

More and more elderly people, to stay active, incorporate simple activities into their routines that allow them to focus their minds. One of them is color.

Coloring, although it seems like a very easy task and that we associate with young children, can bring us big benefitsespecially for our mental health.

In this way, practicing this activity on a daily basis, which is so much fun for children, can be a great tool for fight cognitive decline and to improve mood, especially in older people.

Today, in addition to there being books with cartoons for children to color in, there are also many coloring books especially dedicated to adults, since they usually contain flowers, works of art, mandalas or animals, among other examples.

It is also common to color through digital tablets, as there are now many coloring applications available for all kinds of electronic devices.

As Joel Bobby, a social worker specialized in psychiatry and psychology, explains through the Mayo Clinic, coloring “is like a way of turn off the noise in the world and give a rest your brain. Specifically, practicing this activity and incorporating it into the routine can provide us with three great Benefits.

Promotes mindfulness

Mindfulness is the ability to focus and stay in the moment, as experts explain. Thus, mindfulness is about trying to enjoy every moment, being aware of everything that happens to us, both within oneself and around oneself.

The coloring activity can help us to be more aware of the present, of what is happening at that moment. In that case, the activity allows us to concentrate on choosing the color and continue painting inside the lines, so we only need think about the present moment.

While we color, we can turn off everything that surrounds us and allow our mind to focus on the activity, living the movements, sensations and emotions of the present moment.

Relieve the stress

Coloring is a healthy way to relieve stress. When we are practicing this activity, we are using the parts of the brain that improve focus and concentration, giving us the opportunity to Disconnect from stressful thoughts.

In this way, coloring manages to calm the brain and help the body to relax, in turn improving the quality of sleep, reducing fatigue and improving some aspects such as body aches, heart rate, breathing and feelings of depression and anxiety.

From the Mayo Clinic they point out that, although coloring is not the definitive cure for stress and anxiety, and may not even be good for some people sitting down and enjoying a long session of activity can be highly beneficial for the vast majority of people who suffer from stress.

In that case, while practicing the activity, experts recommend paying attention to the rate of breathing and heart rate.

embrace the imperfect

Another benefit of coloring is that It doesn’t have a right or wrong way to do so, so it is suitable for everyone, and in imperfection is creativity.

The truth is that coloring allows us to let our imagination run wild, enjoying the simple beauty of practicing the activity.





