David Harbor and Orlando Bloom to join the cast of PlayStation’s Gran Turismo movie

2022-09-19

With the success at the box office represented by the film Uncharted with Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg, Sony will continue to expand its universe of films based on sagas of PlayStation. and although Netflix Y hbo max work in series Horizon Zero Dawn Y The Last Us respectively, the next project to hit the big screen will be Grand Touring. This saga of racing games began in 1998, and since then it has released around 16 games for the different platforms of the family PlayStationbeing the last of them Grand Touring 7launched this 2022 for Playstation 4 Y Playstation 5. Along with the sagas need for speed Y force, Grand Touring is one of the most popular in the driving simulation genre.

Although its history and argument are not the most interesting, Sony decided that Grand Touring will be the next video game to be brought to the big screen in this new reinvention of video game movie making. sony pictures He has already been making several signings to form a cast of actors that is interesting, even for those outside the car franchise. First of all, the studio confirmed that Neill Blomkamp will be directing the film. Although he has only directed four films, Blomkamp is recognized for his style and his specialty in science fiction, his debut film, Sector 9 (2009), received a standing ovation from the public and critics. She also directed other films of the genre such as Elysium (2013) and chappie (2015).