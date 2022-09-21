David Harbor and Orlando Bloom to join the cast of PlayStation’s Gran Turismo movie
With the success at the box office represented by the film Uncharted with Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg, Sony will continue to expand its universe of films based on sagas of PlayStation. and although Netflix Y hbo max work in series Horizon Zero Dawn Y The Last Us respectively, the next project to hit the big screen will be Grand Touring.
This saga of racing games began in 1998, and since then it has released around 16 games for the different platforms of the family PlayStationbeing the last of them Grand Touring 7launched this 2022 for Playstation 4 Y Playstation 5. Along with the sagas need for speed Y force, Grand Touring is one of the most popular in the driving simulation genre.
Although its history and argument are not the most interesting, Sony decided that Grand Touring will be the next video game to be brought to the big screen in this new reinvention of video game movie making. sony pictures He has already been making several signings to form a cast of actors that is interesting, even for those outside the car franchise.
First of all, the studio confirmed that Neill Blomkamp will be directing the film. Although he has only directed four films, Blomkamp is recognized for his style and his specialty in science fiction, his debut film, Sector 9 (2009), received a standing ovation from the public and critics. She also directed other films of the genre such as Elysium (2013) and chappie (2015).
In the leading role of Grand Touring we will have actor Archie Madekwe, who has had supporting roles in movies midsummer (2019) and Voyagers (2021), as well as a recurring role on the series seefrom Apple TV+. While, as part of the cast, we will also have David Harbour, known for playing Jim Hopper in the series stranger thingsor Red Guardian in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
More recently, it has been confirmed that actor Orlando Bloom will also join Grand Touring. Bloom is remembered for his role as Legolas in the films of The Lord of the ringsand also played Will Turner in the films of Pirates of the Caribbean. The movie of Grand Touring is still in pre-production, and it’s still too early to know a release window for the film.