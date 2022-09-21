Cardi B receives a pleasant surprise from Beyoncé for her birthday – Metro World News

Although Cardi B will have her birthday on October 11, she received the best gift in advance. Beyoncé wrote him a letter by hand and with very sweet words, full of admiration for Cardi B.

He will electrocute whoever messes with Beyoncé

The rapper was so excited and appreciative that she said whoever messed with Beyoncé would go to extreme measures to keep them from getting their hands on her. “Anyone who stands next to her will be electrocuted on sight,” she added. “I just want to say thank you very much. I feel so special.” “It is so beautiful, so charming. I’ll put it in a glass frame with lasers.”

Cardi showed a lot of emotion and shared it on her social networks, saying that she was delighted with such a nice detail from Beyoncé.

Beyonce’s gift to Cardi B

On her Twitter account, Cardi B revealed what Beyoncé’s gift was: a vinyl copy of her latest album Renaissance and a beautiful dedication to the rapper on the cover.

To: Cardi B, Bey wrote. “Hard working queen, beautiful and talented, thank you for always supporting me. I send you a lot of love for you and yours, ”she finished her message. “Respect, Beyonce.”

“Look what Beyoncé sent me, read it bh,” said Cardi, very happy, holding up the vinyl for all her Twitter followers to appreciate.

What will her husband give her?

At the moment, her husband, rapper Offset, said in a recent interview that he’s struggling to get over the previous 29th birthday present. Offset gave his wife a mansion in the Dominican Republic and now he wants to get over the exorbitant gift.

“First of all, she has everything,” the rapper joked. “Second, she doesn’t want anything. Third, I will buy her something because she deserves it. Each time is harder”.