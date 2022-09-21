Black Adam, a new poster shared by Dwayne Johnson

Ahead of its October 20 theatrical release, Black Adam still shows himself in the form of a massive poster as his performer, Dwayne Johnson, increasingly excited.

At this point Dwayne Johnson he has been repeating this to us for months: the hierarchy in DC Extended Universe is about to change, with the arrival of Black Adam. The star shares excitement and anticipation with fans via her well-followed social channels, and now the latest update is about a massive one new poster, threatening enough to revive confidence in the world of DC Comics brought to the cinema by Warner. “Watch out for the throne!”

Read also

Black Adam, delirious fan at a test screening, Dwayne Johnson is here!



Watch the Throne. #BlackAdam

OCT 21st 🌍 https://t.co/eJYhyUxISi – Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 20, 2022

Black Adam in cinemas from 20 October

Black Adam from Jaume Collet-Serrawhich he has already directed Dwayne Johnson in Jungle Cruisewill be in cinemas from 20 October: the story will see in action the anti-hero created in 1945 by Otto Binder & CC Beck for the DC types: killed in ancient Egypt, Thet-Adam comes back to life in our world, but his powers are devastating and his very confused moral compass. She steps in to try to stop him (or open his eyes) there Justice Society of Americaformed by Cyclone (Quintess Swindell), Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan), Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo) e Hawkman (Aldis Hodge). Co-produced by Johnson himself with his Seven Bucks Productions, the film comes later in the DC Extended Universe timeline The Suicide Squad – Suicide mission and before Shazam! – Fury of the godsscheduled for March 2023.