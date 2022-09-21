Anya Taylor-Joy joins the watchmaking ambassadors

The actress Anya Taylor-Joyknown for giving life to the protagonist of the series of Netflix queen’s gambittoday joins a very select club: that of women who act as watch brand ambassadors, in addition to performing their usual professions as athletes, actresses, models, singers and others typical of the world of artisteo.

Taylor-Joy, 26, has teamed up with the Swiss firm Jaeger-LeCoultreowned by the watchmaking group Richemont, to promote its watches, and it has premiered in this function with a short video in which a symbolic phone call welcomes you to the company. “It is a natural collaboration, taking into account his family’s interest in polo and his curiosity about watchmaking,” he said about the interpreter Catherine RenierCEO of Jaeger-LeCoultre.

This brand is linked to the sport of polo through its flagship watch, the Reverse. The case of this model, which rotates on itself, was designed to protect it from the blows that British Army polo players inflicted during their matches in India in the 1930s. And Taylor-Joy loves polo because she lived when she was little in one of the countries where this sport raises passions: Argentina.

There are elbows to enter the club of watchmaking ambassadors. It is not surprising, since they are generally long-lived associations, which bring these women closer to luxury (which brings prestige and a good image), and are economically profitable, although the brands do not reveal how much they pay their collaborators. Next, we tell you some of the most famous alliances:

Gisele Bundchen and IWC

The position held by the Brazilian super model in IWC Schaffhausen is the consultant for community and environmental projects. But wasn’t she a model? Yes, and she is portrayed with the clocks of the house in photographs that go around the world, of course. But is that Gisele has also shown a sensitivity to our special environment.

Since 2009, she has acted as a goodwill ambassador for the Program of the United Nations for the Environment, committing itself to causes related to biodiversity and the conservation of wild flora and fauna. And since the end of July, she has been a double ambassador, because she also signed up for IWC. That one thing does not take away from the other and the brand has promoted in this way that sustainability is one of its pillars as a company.

Zoë Kravitz and Omega

This year, the singer, model, producer, actress of Big Little Lies and what is put ahead, 33 years old, has seconded Nicole Kidman, Kaia Gerber, Alessandra Ambrosio and some young Asian women (whose names don’t sound much around here), who were already watchmaker ambassadors for the Swiss Omega. With this, the signing of the group swatch wants to reach an emerging generation “that is reinventing the idea of ​​​​luxury,” they say in the company.

Alexia Putellas and Hublot

On its list of ambassadors, Hublot has numerous athletes, from Luis Figo a Novak Djokovic. The Spanish soccer player Alexia Putellascaptain of FC Barcelona and of the National soccer team, is not among them. But she is, since 2021, “a friend of the brand”. The difference lies in the contract signed by both parties, which more or less binds them to the company.

Michelle Yeoh and Richard Mille

hugging the doll Michelle Yeohthe original creations of Richard Mille they gain elegance. Because this Malaysian actress, model and dancer of Chinese origin is slender and stylish like few others. “The first gift my father gave me was a watch. Later, the first valuable item I bought was a watch, and from then on, my admiration for watches grew. I used to always wear big, masculine watches, because for me, a watch is a statement. It’s not just for keeping time, and I don’t think women should just wear small watches,” she says. And anyone takes the opposite.

With such statements, Yeoh, who became famous in the West after participating with Bond, james-bond in The tomorrow Never Die (1997), was crying out for a good watchmaker, and Richard Mille picked up the gauntlet and proposed to create two jewel watches for women, the MR 051 and the RM 51-01 Tourbillon. «We share the same values ​​and artistic principles. Richard chooses his ambassadors based on the values ​​they represent and that he wants to be associated with the brand: elegance, determination, integrity or any other characteristic of Richard Mille ».

Kate Winslet and Longines

The actress is adorable. Although she is presumed to have a strong and determined personality, it is difficult for someone not to like her (it is worth the small survey of walking around the house that we have done to verify it). She made her debut on the big screen a long time ago, when she was 17 years old (she is now 46), in heavenly creaturesSo it’s like family.

Also, Kate Winslet is subscribed to Oscaras it has been nominated by Sense and Sensibility, titanica, Iris, Forget about me!, secret games, Steve Jobs Y The reader (role for which he won the award, in 2009). In Longines They count on her as an “ambassador of elegance”, and support one of her causes, helping children with autism, since 2010, through the Golden Hat Foundation that she helped found. She is one of the most traditional watchmaking ambassadors.