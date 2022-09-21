Anya Taylor-Joy joins the watchmaking ambassadors

The actress Anya Taylor-Joyknown for giving life to the protagonist of the series of Netflix queen’s gambittoday joins a very select club: that of women who act as watch brand ambassadors, in addition to performing their usual professions as athletes, actresses, models, singers and others typical of the world of artisteo.

Taylor-Joy, 26, has teamed up with the Swiss firm Jaeger-LeCoultreowned by the watchmaking group Richemont, to promote its watches, and it has premiered in this function with a short video in which a symbolic phone call welcomes you to the company. “It is a natural collaboration, taking into account his family’s interest in polo and his curiosity about watchmaking,” he said about the interpreter Catherine RenierCEO of Jaeger-LeCoultre.

