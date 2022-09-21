Anna Kendrick Turns Head In Vibrant Yellow Dress For Alice, Darling Toronto Premiere

Anna Kendrick donned an eye-catching gown as she walked the red carpet to celebrate the premiere of her latest movie titled Alice, Darling on Sunday.

The talented actress, 37, wore a yellow dress and seemed to be in a good mood as she took part in the Toronto International Film Festival.

The star recently opened up about her shocking experience of getting stuck in an elevator before the big premiere, joking with People, ‘I got in the wrong elevator at the wrong time.’

The Pitch Perfect actress slipped into a vibrant yellow strapless mini dress that hit just above her knees.

The dress showed off her slim waist and fit physique as she posed for photos on the star-studded red carpet at the film festival.

Anna slipped on a pair of gold strappy open-toed heels to match the color scheme of her ensemble.

To complement her look, the Twilight alum added a pair of gold dangle earrings that almost brushed her shoulders and a gold ring.

To keep the yellow dress as the main focal point, Anna chose not to add any other pieces of jewelry.

Her brown hair was parted down the middle and pulled back into a sleek, elegant ponytail.

Her makeup was elegantly done, consisting of black eyeliner and eyeshadow, along with nude lipstick.

The beauty seemed delighted to be taking part in a special screening of her latest movie called Alice, Darling. The thriller was directed by English filmmaker Mary Nighy.

According to the film’s official synopsis on IMDB, Anna plays the character of Alice, who is “stuck in an abusive relationship” and “becomes the unwitting participant in an intervention staged by her two closest friends.”

Other stars in the thriller include Charlie Carrick, who plays her boyfriend Simon in the film, and Kaniehtiio Horn along with Wunmi Mosaku.

Speaking about the film to People recently, Anna explained what prompted her to take on the role of Alice.

“I was coming out of a personal experience with emotional and psychological abuse,” Abuse told the publication. “I think my representative sent it to me, because he knew what I had been dealing with and sent it to me.”

He later added, “And it was really amazing that we found this script at that time in my life.”

Before getting ready to walk the red carpet, Anna had quite the adventurous day and got stuck in an elevator in Toronto before the premiere.

“I got on the wrong elevator at the wrong time,” Anna joked later while in the photo and video studio for People and Entertainment Weekly at TIFF.

‘I’m going out. Some adorable Canadian firefighters crawled me out the top of the hatch. But yeah, there were like seven of us in an elevator waiting to be rescued by firefighters. It was so absurd that it happened on a movie press tour that it immediately seemed so comical,” he added.

‘I couldn’t stop making jokes. Although, maybe that’s a defense mechanism. Come on Ana. Do you know anything about yourself? I think it was probably a defense mechanism. Oh no, I’m not healthy!’ she said.

He also filmed the incident and his rescue, which he shared with his fans and followers on his main Instagram page.

The clip showed the actress trapped in the elevator full of other people, while making jokes such as: ‘Guys, we have to ration the limited supply of food’.

Anna also got a behind-the-scenes look at her escape from the elevator through the ceiling once firefighters arrived to help everyone.

He posed with a group of firefighters and declared his love for them after the rescue.

