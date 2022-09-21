Angelina Jolie wears the ideal jeans to stylize legs after 40

There is no doubt that Angelina Jolie, except on special occasions, always has comfortable clothes in her dressing room. We have also seen it with different look of comfortable shoes, since she has no problem going for flat sandals to accompany her children or sports shoes if the occasion calls for it. However, on this occasion they have been his jeans those who have been left with all eyes.

And at this time of year in the northern hemisphere and with the arrival of autumn Angelina Jolie it is leaving behind the summer garments and is giving way to jeans that are a good wildcard to wear in all seasons. In this case it is the pants Jeans to the ankle, a look that suits the actress as painted.

Angelina Jolie has the ability to fashion any look that she proposes since her tall and slender figure allows her to wear different outfits. This type of Jeans It allows to stylize the legs and as it is a basic, it can be combined with any type of clothing or shoes with heels if it is more elegant or with flat shoes if it is more sporty.

It should be remembered that this type of pants jeans They began to be used in the 60s, without going any further, Marilyn Monroe herself used to use them frequently, at a time when it was still not common to see women dressed in pants. Those same pants with narrow cuffs and at the ankles are the ones she wears now Angelina Jolie.

Source: Pinterest

The most important thing about this type of pants jeans it’s how they stylize the figure and the legs, and they can be worn lighter in summer and a little thicker in winter. Although we already know that whatever you wear Angelina Jolie trendsetter and look is always correct.