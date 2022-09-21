3×3: The best and worst of WWE RAW September 19, 2022

WWE RAW SEPTEMBER 19, 2022.— This Monday a new episode of Monday Night Raw was held, and the road to Extreme Rules continues with a couple of fights that were raised. In the main event we saw the fight between Bayley and Alexa Bliss, with the victory of the first.

Here we present the best and worst of WWE Raw, in order falling:

WORST

► 2- Dead time

There were only five matches on the show, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing, as they were all decent to good. Nevertheless, a lot of time was wasted on promotional videos and others, which could well have been used to generate other types of stories or promos. A point to improve here.

► 1- Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss

We could possibly relate Alexa’s performance to commenting on the story she was trying to tell: that she’s missed some steps and isn’t sure who she is right now, leading to yet another character change. However, even though the match was not bad, it was the laziest of the night and it felt like something was missing. Asuka hardly intervened, other than to end up getting hit by Damage CTRL

THE BEST

► 3- Heading to Extreme Rules

The stories ahead of Extreme Rules begin to take shape and A couple of fights managed to materialize. Seth Rollins vs. Matt Riddle will face each other in a Fight Pit, something that will be a novelty in the main cast, but that had already happened in NXT. On the other hand, Bayley finally revealed her intentions and will go for the Raw Women’s Championship against Bianca Belair, and she will seek to consolidate her good moment in the premium event.

► 2- Kevin Owens vs. austin theory

Lots of action here, particularly the last half. Although there was Gargano’s distraction, it did not affect the fight much, and even an association between Gargano and KO could be interesting, in addition to would reform the “Panda Express” in WWE.

► 1- Bobby Lashley vs. seth rollins

A great fight, with some really good moments and full of drama. A very solid action that kept both the public and the viewer interested, although perhaps the distraction seemed like it was too much, but it could lead to a triple threat in the future, while Lashley continues to establish himself as the United States Champion, despite having suffered a lot here.