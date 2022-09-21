3×3: The best and worst of WWE NXT September 20, 2022

WWE NXT SEPTEMBER 20, 2022.— This Tuesday a new episode of NXT was held, which already had a renewed logo. In the star encounter, JD McDonagh defeated Tyler Bate to become the number one challenger to the NXT Championship. and where we also saw the return of Ilja Dragunov.

THE BEST AND THE WORST WWE NXT SEPTEMBER 20, 2022

Next, we present the best and the worst of NXT, in descending order:

WORST

► 3– Toxic Attraction vs. Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley

It was not good in general, it was not bad at all, but the fighters did not have the intensity that was expected, and the short time they had available didn’t help either.

► 2- Von Wagner vs. Sangha

A complete disaster. A little more was expected, at least from Sanga’s side, who even turned out to be on the losing side. Von Wagner, just the size and nothing else.

► 1- Only Sikoa delivered the North American Championship

Despite the fact that Shawn Michaels took pains to explain, it just doesn’t make any sense for him to win, use an argument based on a “rule”, but that four days ago allowed Solo Sikoa to have a starting defense against Madcap Moss. They should have just used the main cast argument, just like Paige did a few years ago.

THE BEST

► 3- Cora Jade vs. Wendy Cho

Despite the short time they had (just over four minutes), both Superstars they managed to give us a good meeting, and that is to be applauded. Good job in the ring by both.

two- Nathan Frazer vs Axiom

A very good meeting by these two. The action was very fast, and although the result could be predictable to reach a third tie-break match, both again impressed in the ring.

► 1- Tyler Bate vs. J. D. McDonagh

These two are almost flawless in the ring against each other. They went all out and had an absolutely fantastic TV main event. McDonagh was probably the one who needed the win the most, but the match was up for grabs, and after the events after the match, Anyone who had reached the triple threat was going to bring more quality to that match.