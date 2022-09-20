WWE would reveal the meaning of ‘White Rabbit’ on the next SmackDown

In his latest broadcasts and live shows, WWE has provided a series of cryptic segments in front of the public. In brief moments of his shows, the speakers played the song”WhiteRabbit“ of the Jefferson Airplane as the lights alternated between white and red.

These strange messages took on a much clearer course during the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW. The most attentive fans noticed a QR code behind Austin Theory during a backstage segment. Searching for it with a digital device opens a WWE.com link with a short video titled “Come With Me” (come close to me).

The video features a little rabbit playing hangman, whose main clue is the question “Who killed the world?”. After several attempts, the rabbit arrives at the answer: “YOU DID” (you did it). The video ends revealing the numbers 9 and 23, highlighting them as a date (September 23) and a time (9:23). The day and time correspond to the next episode of Friday Night SmackDownwhere we could receive more clues or even the revelation of the person behind these messages.

The possible name behind these clues

Much has been speculated about the identity of the character who provides these cryptic messages. The theory that circulates the most in social networks points to the return of Bray Wyatt. The rumor was intensified thanks to an illustration shared by Kyle A. Scarborough, creator of “The Fiend” mask. Other clues also point to Karrion Kross, who was known in the indie scene as “The White Rabbit.”

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is WWE Extreme Rules and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.