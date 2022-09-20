Will Smith and the cruel memory of childhood; is considered a coward

Will Smith starred in one of the most controversial moments of the 2022 Oscars and his triumph as Best Actor for ‘King Richard’ was tainted by the slap he gave Chris Rock for making a joke about Jada Pinkett’s alopecia, but this action only uncovered raw moments that the actor has lived throughout his life.

After the incident that occurred at the gala, many spoke of the confessions that Will Smith made in the book entitled “Will”, in which in more than 500 pages he confesses some of the most difficult moments of his life and in one of the saddest chapters he He calls himself a “coward” for not having defended his mother from a beating.

“I have always considered myself a coward, most of my childhood memories are marked by some kind of fear that I felt, fear of other children, fear of being hurt or ashamed, fear of being considered weak, but above all my father scared me”, can be read on one of the pages of the book.

Apparently, the ‘Men in Black’ actor used the biography to reveal his truth and heal from what he did not usually talk about, because in the book, Will Smith confessed that he saw his father beat his mother and that violent episode changed him forever.

“When I was nine years old I saw my father punch my mother, in the temple, so hard that she collapsed, I saw her spit blood, that moment, in that bedroom, probably more than any other moment in my life, has defined who I am now, everything I have achieved since then, the awards and recognitions, the spotlight and the media attention, the characters and the laughter have been marked by a subtle reiterated desire to apologize to my mother, for failing her in that moment, for confronting my father, for being a coward“, wrote.

In his memoirs, Will Smith also confesses that he always shows himself to be a man of “action”, but that deep down he always wanted to protect himself and others to check that he is not a coward.

“The Will Smith you know, the alien-killing rapper, that larger-than-life movie star, is largely an illusion, a carefully crafted and honed characterdesigned to protect myself, to hide from the world, to hide the coward“, said.

​

​