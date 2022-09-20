Will “Heat Waves” be the 2nd hit with the most weeks on the Hot 100?

Heat Waves, the Glass Animals hit with five weeks at # 1 on the Hot 100, continues its remarkable stay in the charts. At the moment, in fact, competes with Radioactive by Imagine Dragons as the second longest-lasting song ever on the Hot 100.

To date Heat Waves has been on the Hot 100 for 87 weeks (ranking of September 24, where he occupies the 17th position): exactly how Radioactivewhich remained there from 2012 to 2014.

The only song with more weeks under its belt on the Hot 100 is Blinding Lights by The Weeknd, which remained there for 90 weeks between 2019 and 2021. Of those 90, four were in first position; 43 in the top 5; 57 in the top 10; 80 in the top 20; 86 in the top 40 (all records, the latter). Her longevity earned her the all-time # 1 hit title on the Hot 100.

Heat Waves debuted at # 100 of the Hot 100 on January 16, 2021. The # 1 song that week was Willow by Taylor Swift. Since then, 25 more songs (not counting Heat Waves) reached the top of the rankings. Until the chart on September 24, 2022, the song was accompanied by 1241 other different songs in the chart.

Of the 87 weeks on the Hot 100, 66 were shared with The Weeknd and Ariana Grande’s Save Your Tears. They follow Levitating by Dua Lipa (64 weeks) e Stay by The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber (62).

The single already holds a record: the longest time it took to reach the top of the Hot 100. The song reached # 1 on March 12, 2022, in its 59th week of appearances on the chart. The previous record was up to All I Want for Christmas Is You by Mariah Carey.



