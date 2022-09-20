Why was Miley Cyrus sued for posting her photo on Instagram?

Although in the past Miley Cyrus lived a rather turbulent period, today the singer rose to success thanks to the TV series Hannah Montana aired on Disney Channel (a channel that made us discover other great talents such as Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato And Ariana Grande) has put aside for ever the scandals and the oddities.

Despite the now super low profile lifestyle, Miley in recent days she was sued by a paparazzo for copyright infringement after publishing a shot taken in 2020 by photographer Robert Barbera on her social pages.

According to the accusations made by the photojournalist, Miley Cyrus on Instagram he would have shared (in February 2021) an image of him without, however, being in possession of the rights to the shot. The photographer then sued the singer claiming that, as he reports Bloomberg Law, the pop star would have gotten a financial advantage by releasing her unlicensed post, which would have increased traffic to her Instagram account as well as sales of her music.

«The inadmissible use of Cyrus it has paralyzed, if not destroyed, the potential of any market for photography, ”said the paparazzo, who is now ready to seek financial compensation for the serious damage suffered.

A very special story, but she is not the first star to run into this mistake with Robert Barbera. Also Justin BieberAriana Grande, the ex-husband of Miley Liam Hemsworth, Katy Perry And Dua Lipa in fact they are among the celebs cited in court by the photographer, now intending to bring forward the allegations of copyright infringement.