Why is coffee with milk bad for health? Be careful…

There are some foods that, despite being delicious, are not entirely good for your health and coffee with milk falls into that category. Both coffee and this dairy have some harm that would end up harming anyone who takes them in excess.

First, you have to know that breakfast is one of the most important meals of the day, so you have to take good care of what you eat. Coffee and milk are harmful precisely at this time.

It is never a good idea to take them first thing in the day, as it could cause symptoms of gastroesophageal reflux (also known as heartburn). If it is not good to take them separately on an empty stomach, much less together.

Why is it not good to drink coffee with milk in the morning?

Everything has to do with acidity. Although this grain has very positive aspects, it also has other very negative ones such as the stomach acidity that it generates and that increases the sensation of gastritis.

Although it can be taken without excess, it is preferable not to drink it first thing in the morning to avoid stomach problems that could be irreparable over time. Also sure no one likes to feel nauseated at the top.

And the same goes for dairy, which has a large amount of protein that is beneficial to the body, but is lost when eaten on an empty stomach.

What happens is that milk fermented with lactobacilli also generates a state of acidity. These microorganisms have probiotic functions such as lactic acid, but everything positive disappears when they are ingested on an empty stomach. They are acidic and delicate, so when in contact with the hydrochloric acid secreted by digestion, they are easily killed.