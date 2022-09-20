Who is Gautam Adani (the second richest man in the world)?

The opinions expressed by the collaborators of Entrepreneur they are personal.

On September 13, Jeff Bezos lost billions of dollars, due to variations in the stock markets in the world; however, these did not affect all businessmen in the world, as some were benefited, such as the Indian tycoon: Gautam Adani.





Hindustan Times | Getty Images



According to Bloomberg Millionaires Index, the Asian reached a fortune of 146 thousand 900 million dollars, surpassing the founder of Amazon and was only behind the owner of Tesla, Elon Muskwho has $264 billion dollars.

But who is Gautam Adani?

The 60-year-old tycoon is the main shareholder of Aldani Groupan emporium made up of seven companies, dedicated to transport, infrastructure and energy in India.

Likewise, it is one of the most relevant operators in the airports and ports maritime most important in India.

Gautam Adani has had a meteoric rise, as in February of this year he became the richest man in Asiain April it reached $100 billion, in July it surpassed Bill Gates and Bernard Arnault and is currently only behind Elon Musk.

The Indian tycoon is known as the Coal King and his fortune has increased 25 times so far this year, due to the increase in the prices of energy and hydrocarbonsbecause of the crisis and the war in Ukraine.

Likewise, various businessmen have decided to invest in Gautam Adani’s companies, since he promised to dedicate $70,000 million dollars in renewable energies.

The foregoing with the aim of cleaning up its image, since it has been consolidated thanks to the exploitation of fossil fuels.

The value of Adani Powera power generation company he owns, has quadrupled since 2022 began.