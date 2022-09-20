where to watch the documentary series online

Since they started their relationship Johnny Depp Y Amber Heard they caught the attention of the media. They met on the set of the movie the rum diaries (The Rum Diary) in 2011 and, although it was not immediate, in 2012 they began a romance that, with a 23-year difference between them, ended in a wedding in 2015. But unfortunately for both of them, that was not the happy ending they expected. Fifteen months later they separated and, with the passage of time, a series of the most conflicting details of their marriage began to emerge.

Abuses, violence, contempt and several lurid episodes were the accusations crossed between Depp and Heard after their divorce. She filed for a restraining order against him, which resulted in a $7 million settlement, and at the time it seemed like that was the end of it. However, in 2018 Amber signed an article in The Washington Post about the mistreatment of women in which she did not explicitly name Depp but she did position herself as a knowing victim of such situations. In response, Johnny filed a defamation lawsuit against her in which he alleged professional harm as a result of that publication, and she did the same in 2020.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

After knowing the sentence of the first trial in the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom, where the appellation of batterer of women referred to the actor was validated, another was finally held in the court of Fairfax (Virginia) with a great public following through the networks social. Now we can review the keys to those sessions thanks to a docuseries that is already available in Spain. we tell you where can you watch the episodes of Johnny VS Amber.

Johnny VS Amber: where to watch the docuseries in Spain

HBO Max makes available to its subscribers the two episodes of the docuseries Johnny VS Amber from Tuesday, September 20. In it, we uncover explosive evidence from the Johnny Depp libel case that gives unprecedented insight into the star’s troubled marriage to Amber Heard.

The first chapter, entitled Johnny’s story, gathers the actor’s perspective as people close to Depp share insight into his marriage and his battle to defend his reputation in the UK High Court. There the judge validated that the journalists called him a “batterer of women”, with the consequent publicity crisis that this meant for his career. Therefore, Johnny tried to clear his name in the United States courts. With intimate access to his legal team, the series includes first-hand accounts of the unfolding legal battle. It reveals in graphic detail the struggles within his marriage.

In the second chapter, by contrast, we see the opposite version. In Amber’s story We find out that Amber was a reluctant witness in the UK libel case that exposed the reality of her troubled marriage to Johnny. In Virginia, she had no choice but to go and answer questions in court, where she tried to prove that one of the most important actors of recent years was a violent and abusive husband. Before the eyes of the public around the world, her Amber took the stand and for the first time described in detail the serious allegations of sexual assault, to later be insulted and belittled on social networks. This episode looks at the story behind the memes and the woman the world decided to hate, but she kept fighting.