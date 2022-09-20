What to watch today on TV? Sunday September 18

The Spanish Television programming for tonight on Sunday, September 16 brings you two great films of international cinema. So grab a nice bowl of popcorn because in La 1 at 10:00 p.m. you can enjoy Denzel Washington as the protagonist of The Equalizer 2. Y experience the San Sebastian Festival 2022 on RTVE Play and La 2 with the exclusive premiere of Rifkin’s FestivalWoody Allen’s film based on the film festival that hosts the city of La Concha.

‘Equalizer 2’ is the second installment after 4 years of The Equalizer, which is based on the television series of the same name. A film directed by Antoine Fuqua that mixes thriller with dramatic subplots. With the protagonist as Denzel Washington, it shows the figure of a man who seeks justice. However, he doesn’t just stop there. The film goes further and tries to delve into the father-son relationship between the main actor and a misguided young man played by Ashton Sanders.

The Equalizer 2 it is the second part from the movie about vigilante Robert McCall, played by Denzel Washington , who guarantees unwavering justice for the exploited and oppressed. Also known as The protector, the first tape of this saga thriller competed at the San Sebastian International Film Festival 2014. Together with Denzel Washington, The Equalizer 2 stars Pedro Pascall, Bill Pullman and Melissa Leo. Do not miss it: at 10:00 p.m. on La 1.

Experience the San Sebastian Film Festival exclusively on RTVE Play: Rifkin’s Festival

Starting at 10:00 p.m. we will live live delivery of the Donostia award to Juliette Binoche. It is one of the most anticipated galas of the festival that will also include a special colloquium of Spanish version from San Sebastian at 22.15. After, at 10:20 p.m., RTVE Play and La 2 kick off with the exclusive premiere of Rifkin’s FestivalWoody Allen’s film, a tribute to cinema and the San Sebastian Festival, the director’s favorite cinematic event.

The vocation of a tourist in love ink much of the filmography of Allen: Vicky Cristina Barcelona (2008), Midnight in Paris (2011) and to rome with love (2012), are just some examples. But the latest is Rifkin’s Festival (2020), one retrospective of the great classical European authors whom Allen admires: Bergman, Fellini, Truffaut, Godard, Buñuel…

‘Rifkin’s Festival’, by Woody Allen, arrives exclusively on RTVE Play

Something that he does explicitly through the daydreams of the protagonist, Mort Rifkinplayed by the eternal secondary Wallace Shawn, Woody Allen’s alter ego on the tape In Donostia Rifkin is a neurotic writer who carries insecurities and misgivings of his wife, played by Gina Gershon, a publicist who arrives at the San Sebastián festival to accompany her client, a successful French director brought to life by Louis Garrel. Rifkin’s insecurities come to light as he begins to suspect that his wife has more than just a professional interest in the young director.