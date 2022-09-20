what to do and when is it necessary to treat it?

Closing one eye, raising one arm, moving the nose and mouth below are some of the most frequent tics. Before they occur, the patient may feel an urge to do so, a desire similar to when one feels like sneezing, and then feel a little relief. Hence, it is difficult to control tics, especially during times of stress.

These are sudden movements or vocalizations that occur regularly and that despite what we may think are quite typical in childhood. In fact, approximately there are 18-23% of children who suffer from this pathology which is more frequent in boys than in girls (between three and five times).

Drawing attention to a tic, especially in children, makes it worse because they are not intentional so not only do they not stop with a reprimand but they can get worse.

For this reason, if your child has a tic, it is advisable to “see a neuropediatrician, child psychiatrist or neurologist specializing in this pathology; identify the situations with which the tic is triggered or with which it is intensified; communicate to family and close friends what is happening to them so that they do not scold or ridicule them, and carry out activities that increase the child’s self-esteem and help them process the emotion of nervousness or stress”, explains Dr. Erika Torres, head of the Service of Neurosciences of the Hospital Quirónsalud Torrevieja.

They are mostly transient and will disappear spontaneously without the need for treatment. Some patients who do not improve in childhood may do so in adolescence or adulthood, especially simple motor and phonatory tics.

In fact, “tics can and usually remit spontaneously in youth or early adulthood,” says Dr. Pedro García Ruiz Espiga, head of the Movement Disorders Unit at Fundación Jiménez Díaz University Hospital, who explains that «It is common for people with tics to be extremely orderly or rigid in their behavior with their own curious rituals like the ones that can be seen in the movie ”Better impossible”» in which Jack Nicholson gives an unforgettable performance.

In addition, “children with tics -continues the doctor- they are usually intelligent, although with a tendency to pay little attention and in general, except in rare cases, these sudden movements do not usually represent a major problem».

Hence, “in most cases no pharmacological treatment is necessary. A child with occasional or moderate tics that are not a significant school problem does not require drug treatment. It is only necessary to reassure the parents and the child, ”says the doctor.

“Only when the tics are severe or the behavior interferes with school or family activities may medical treatment be necessary,” he says.

Something key in the case of complex tics and those associated with psychiatric pathology. “This type of patient can fluctuate in the clinic, presenting stages with a very good control of the symptoms with stages of more frequent appearance of the tic that are generally associated with stress, fatigue, poor night rest… Carrying out a multidisciplinary management, these patients have a very good quality of life”, says Dr. Torres.

“For the patient who has a simple tic It will only be treated if it limits your daily functionality. In general, the treatment is pharmacological (neuroleptics, serotonin reuptake inhibitors…). Multidisciplinary management with cognitive behavioral therapy is recommended for patients with behavioral disturbance and in some selected cases they may benefit from treatment with botulinum toxin. When the patient is refractory to pharmacological treatment, the option of deep brain stimulation through surgery can be considered”, details the doctor.

But before going to that extreme, keep in mind that “exercise and sport are always opportune because they help dissolve anxiety and stress”, says Dr. Ruiz Espina.

And if the situation does not improve, “Pediatric neurologists or neurologists for adult patients can resolve any doubts that may arise and advise patients with tics”, concludes the doctor, who emphasizes that “it is very important to emphasize that in most cases a pharmacological treatment is not necessary.”