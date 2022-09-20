what to do and when is it necessary to treat it?

Closing one eye, raising one arm, moving the nose and mouth below are some of the most frequent tics. Before they occur, the patient may feel an urge to do so, a desire similar to when one feels like sneezing, and then feel a little relief. Hence, it is difficult to control tics, especially during times of stress.

These are sudden movements or vocalizations that occur regularly and that despite what we may think are quite typical in childhood. In fact, approximately there are 18-23% of children who suffer from this pathology which is more frequent in boys than in girls (between three and five times).

Drawing attention to a tic, especially in children, makes it worse because they are not intentional so not only do they not stop with a reprimand but they can get worse.

