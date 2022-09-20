Vince Russo believes WWE is wasting Rey Mysterio’s talent

Rey Mysterio is one of the most beloved superstars by WWE fans, and one of the most respected veterans in WWE. backstage. Throughout his long career, he has starred in great rivalries and offered memorable moments to fans of professional wrestling.

Nevertheless, his current stage in the McMahon company is not being to everyone’s likingwith moments highly criticized by fans, such as the “eye for an eye” match he played against seth rollinsor the romantic story that involved his daughter Aaliyah with Murphy.

Meanwhile, in full rivalry with The Judgment Day, Rey Mysterio already accumulates several defeatsbecoming more notorious since his son Dominik betrayed him. An aspect that has been criticized by Vince Russoformer WWE head writer, in the latest edition of the podcast Legion of Rawwho considered that the Mexican fighter should stay away from programming until the time to face his son.

“They’re wasting a great, great talentRusso pointed out “Do you want me to imagine a story here and now? When I was stuck, I always focused on logic. Let’s go back to logic. And logic dictates that, because of what happened, Rey would be so distraught that he would not be present. You wouldn’t even see Rey.

As I say all the time, you have to add more and more problems, until finally Rey decides that she has seen enough and then she comes back. If you can, you must turn the boy, Dominik, into a heels first level and then you make Rey finally come back. What they are doing now is a huge waste of time“.

Rey Mysterio teamed up with matt riddle in the last episode of WWE Monday Night Raw to face The Judgment Day (Finn Balor Y Damian Priest) one more week. However, the faces were defeated after rhea ripley, Dominic Mysterio Y seth rollins They intervened in the final moments of the conflict.

