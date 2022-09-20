Vin Diesel behind the wheel of one of the most expensive cars in the world

So many years in the action movie industry, Vin Diesel developed a fanaticism for adrenaline and speed. That is why in his garage, we found a car that is positioned among the most expensive in the world. Slide and find out more about this amazing machine!

If it’s about action movies and cars, Vin Diesel is the one. The actor plays Dom Toretto in Fast and furious since 2001 and is currently recording the tenth installment of the saga. He also works as director and producer and little by little, start to say goodbye to this role that gave so much success to his career.

With the arrival of fame came the great fortunes, it is estimated that his estate is worth an impressive $225 million. Much of this figure is due to his love of adrenaline and speedthe actor has a garage with more than 10 cars inside. most of These models were part of his films and are now in the Californian’s collection.

One of them is the LykanHyperSporta great machine that had its appearance in the seventh installment of the american saga and dazzled all the fans. In addition to the units used in the film, W Motors manufactured 7 copies for sale of which one belongs to Diesel. This model is considered the most expensive and fastest in the garage of our Toretto.

let’s go to our question Why is it considered one of the most expensive cars in the world? The Lykan HyperSport has an astonishing value of 3.4 million dollars for its high performance. Run up to a speed of 395km/h and has a maximum power of 770 hp. However, what really justifies its price are its Titanium LED blades with 420 diamonds and jewel-framed lights.

It’s funny to think that a celebrity with classic cars like a Dodge Charger R/T and a Plymouth Barracuda has a millionaire machine in your garage. It seems that Vin Diesel was fascinated by this model and did not resist adding it to his collection.

The Lykan HyperSport has a value of 3.4 million dollars.

The rear of the Lyakn HyperSport.

The Lykan HyperSport has more than 400 diamonds.

+ The interior of Vin Diesel’s Lykan HyperSport