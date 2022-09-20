“Verstappen has influence, no matter what he says” – Fox Sports

In this season of Formula 1, Max Verstappen he has dominated in surprising fashion after winning 11 of the 16 races so far this year, winning the last five consecutively. The Dutch driver is positioned as the leader of the Drivers’ Championship and everything seems to indicate that he is very close to securing the two-time championship with Red Bull.

For Mark Surer, Former Formula 1 driver, Verstappen and Red Bull have the connection that has allowed them to have the wins to be everyone’s rival to beat.

“Sometimes those combinations happen where a rider has the perfect horse for him. I think we have this situation: Max Verstappen and Red Bull fit together,” Surer told the YouTube channel Formel1.de.

It doesn’t matter what Checo Pérez says

In addition, the former Swiss driver believes that the strategy that the Austrian team is using will always benefit Max Verstappen, leaving aside the Mexican Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez.

“Max also has the influence that the car develops in his direction. If you complain about the car understeering, they will do their best to eliminate the understeer. No matter what Perez says […]. Now that the car is going in the opposite direction, Max has jumped and Pérez continues with the same speed. That’s the difference: a super pilot, if you give him the right car, he can fly with the car. And another driver can only go as fast as the car,” Surer said.

Max Verstappen is close to the two-time championship

This season Max Verstappen is sweeping every Grand Prix and the Dutch driver would be very close to securing his second title. Thanks to the consecutive victories that he has added lately, Verstappen has scored crucial points that keep him a large margin ahead of his closest rival in the Drivers’ Championship, Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.

For the end of this season there are six races to be played with 164 points at stake, including the Sprint race of the Brazilian GP. The difference between Verstappen and Leclerc is 116 points, so the Red Bull driver would only have to add two more wins to secure his second championship.