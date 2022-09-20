Triple H: “It would be irresponsible to go back to blood in WWE”

Ironically, being the protagonist decades ago in some of the bloodiest matches in WWE history, Triple H believes that the extreme style in wrestling does not last. This was expressed last month before the microphones of Logan Paul’s podcast, Impaulsive.

«I often think that many times those things are exaggerated. If you watch a movie and it’s just a movie where there’s a lot of blood, it’s fun but it won’t stay with you forever.. It’s just blood and guts and they cut and it’s all like, who can do the most violent killing or the craziest killing or whatever? And then what’s the most ridiculous way someone can die in this movie and have their guts and an eye come out, come out of their head or whatever? It does not stay with you, it is not memorable».

► Evolution, according to Triple H

Those words from HHH already led us to think that a return to TV-14 content is not contemplated on the WWE agenda, far from what was published two months ago (before Vince McMahon’s retirement). And the current creative chief of McMahonlandia corroborates this during his interview granted today to the podcast ‘The Ringer’, after being asked if, based on the performance of two WarGames fights in Survivor Series 2022, we will see how blood roams freely through WWE again.