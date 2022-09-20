Thor: Love and Thunder – VFX supervisor explains why Eternity wasn’t played by an actor like Morgan Freeman

Thor: Love and Thunder, the VFX supervisor explained why Eternity wasn’t played by an actor like Morgan Freeman.

The July 6 came out in the cinema Thor: Love and Thunderthe fourth chapter dedicated to God of Thunder interpreted by Chris Hemsworth. In the film the Thundering asks for help a King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), a Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) – now able to lift Mjolnir – to combat the threat of Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods (Christian Bale), a galactic killer who longs for the extinction of the gods.

During an interview with Josh Wilding, Jake Morrisonvisual effects supervisor for Thor: Love and Thunderspoke about the inclusion of Eternity in the third act of the film, explaining why Marvel Studios didn’t hire an actor like Morgan Freeman to play the character:

“Well, certainly we have explored several options. But I think we all have realized that, as they say, sometimes less it’s better. So I asked the filmmakers several times’Will we be hiring anyone for this character? It will be someone like Morgan Freeman who plays God [in Una settimana da Dio]? ‘ And if we do, I’d like to know as soon as possible so we can prepare the scans and all. ‘ I thought he was very clever of Taika [Waititi] and the Marvel team don’t let him talk … That moment belongs to the three actors. And inserting another large CGI creature into the scene and giving it dialogue would have distracted the viewer from the strong emotionality of that sequence. “

After explaining that he had a lot of creative freedom regarding the visual representation of Eternity, Morrison revealed that the studio sent him a file containing every single appearance of the cosmic entity in the House of Ideas comics: