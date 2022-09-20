This Xiaomi smart TV is 50 inches, 4K and 250 euros discount

This spectacular Xiaomi smart TV is tumbling down, but only for a limited time.

Thanks to one of MediaMarkt’s offers you can take this smart tv Xiaomi with a great discount. The Xiaomi MiTV P1 50-inch collapses, falls 250 euros and it becomes an exceptional purchase. We assure you, this TV lacks nothing.

The Xiaomi TV lives thanks to AndroidTV, the operating system created by Google for our televisions. will allow you to download the best applications to watch series and movies, such as Netflix, HBO, Disney+, YouTube and many others. In addition, it moves fast and fluid, it is a joy.

Xiaomi MiTV P1 50″ Buy on AliExpress: Xiaomi Mi TV P1 50″

Buy this great smart TV at a discount

The 50 inches of this TV provide an immersive experience in which there are hardly any frames. On the other hand, his 4K resolution It will allow you to distinguish even the smallest detail of your favorite content. We are not talking about just any television, the Xiaomi smart TV is here to revolutionize your living room.

You will not find many options like this for less than 300 euros, it has everything you could possibly need and together with Android TV, it will open up a whole new world of possibilities. The House of the Dragon, The Lord of the Rings, Breaking Bad or the great Disney classics, download your favorite applications and make the most of them in a quality panel.

As we have pointed out, Android TV is an operating system that works very well, you won’t have to deal with the outdated interfaces that still live on some TVs. The experience will be very good, smooth and fast so that it does not take too long to put on the next chapter of that series to which you are hooked.

You have been able to verify you have the opportunity to take an entire 4K smart TV with a spectacular discount. The best movies and series will be at your fingertips and, truthfully, an offer like this is not seen every day. If you are interested, do not think about it too much, it could be exhausted.

