This would be the new generation of the Jeep Renegade

We recently told you that Jeep presented the Renagade 2023 (restyling) produced in Brazil and just arrived our country. In addition to this news, last week the North American firm revealed its new electric bet called Recon.

On the one hand we have the already consolidated Renagade with its more than 45 thousand units sold in our country since its launch in 2015. In the version Sport has a propeller 1.8 eTorQ Evo with 130 hp and 18.5 torque, accompanied by a manual box of five speeds or an automatic of six. versions Longitude Y trail hawk are powered by the new engine 1.3 T270 with 175 hp and 27.5 kgm.



Inside the vehicle we can see a renovation, with a fifth-generation Uconnect multimedia system with 7 and 8.4-inch touch screens depending on each version, six airbags in the Sport version and 7 in the Longitude and Trailhawk, and an intelligent parking assistant. driving.

So far, already known data, but it is also necessary to mention the information we have about the Jeep Recona more “familiar” alternative to the Wrangler (Will it be a rival of the Bronco Sport?). Although there are still not many official details of the brand new model, as a great novelty we can highlight that parts of the vehicle such as the doors can be disassembled, in addition to having a land selection system. In addition, it is mounted on the new STLA platformadded to a completely ecological mechanics.

Although there are still a few years to go before we have news of the next generation renegadeit is likely that several of the concepts that have been appearing in recent times give us an idea of ​​where the brand is going, even recently the avengera mini SUV that will be located at the entrance of the range.

That is why the mark of the seven bars on the grid begins to closely follow the development of the second generation of the popular SUV (Renegade), with a design that should continue with the robustness that characterizes it and a modern style. To find out how it could be, Kdesign released some innovative recreations of the future model, although it could also be a new restyling for hybrid versions. Next, We show you more images.

