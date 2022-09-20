This is the simple and effective challenge of Chris Hemsworth to tone the body

Everything that Chris Hemsworth does in the gym is a global trend in fitness. Especially if it is exhibited as a simple and effective challenge “for all audiences”. This is how the “Thor: Love and Thunder” actor introduced the exercise for which only two dumbbells with the appropriate weight for each one and 50 repetitions are needed to tone the entire body.

The actor has become an expert in fitness and even has its own app training, functional and wellness nutrition called Centr. Through this platform is that it spread a challenge fitness with two dumbbells and the promise of guaranteed effectiveness.

The Australian actor is also an excellent virtual personal trainer for his millions of followers. And among his latest workouts, a routine that stands out for its brevity, high intensity and efficiency caught our attention. In addition, it is very versatile because it can be done anywhere and without requiring so much training time. The new sensation movement Chris Hemsworth It is a challenge of 50 repetitions of 5 training different ones that change every 10 repetitions.

The actor viralized a challenge with two dumbbells and 50 repetitions.

What is Chris Hemsworth’s 50 rep routine like?

Dumbbell curl burpee, squat press, alternate reverse lunges and curls, plus standing biceps curls and shoulder presses. All for 10 repetitions. Chris Hemsworth indicates that this sequence of training one after the other, without rest between them, until completing the last 10 repetitions of the last exercise.

In addition to the Australian actor, another star of the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe who tried and verified this short but very effective routine was Chris Pratt. “Thank you for the inspiration,” wrote the actor known as Star-Lord in “Guardians of the Galaxy.” And he detailed: “Great quick training. I didn’t have dumbbells. So I used big rocks that I found on the beach. Continuing to inspire us boss.”

The Thor actor shares his formula for toning the entire body.

Apart from the praise for his new challenge fitnessthe interpreter of Thor warned that it is not a comprehensive routine to tone the body but a starting point for a more comprehensive training.

Remember to always have medical check-ups before starting physical exercise or strength routines. Also consult a professional who supervises your routine and monitors it.