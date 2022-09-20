This is Jisoo Baik, the emerging Korean designer that Björk has trusted for her new album

“It’s about creating a safe place where you can be yourself, it’s inspired by the ideas of safety and security.” This is how the designer Jisoo Baik described the collection with which she graduated from the French Fashion Institute, the most prestigious specialized school in Paris. Under the title Safe Space, this young creator born in South Korea presented a series of garments with defined volumes with wires that caught the attention of her teachers. And also from the trend experts. Magazine ID included her in 2021 in a list of new designers who “are literally changing the shape of fashion” and the American magazine Allure chose one of her creations to dress the singer Ariana Grande on the cover of her October 2021 issue. Now, the name of Jisoo Baik is going to ring again: Björk has chosen one of her designs for the cover of her next album, Fossora. It is a green dress with long gloves and a set of volumes at the neckline, in which the fabric is molded as if it were a sculpture.

In the cover portrait, by London-based photographer Vidar Logi, the artist looks like a forest creature, newly emerged from the organic forms at her feet. In Fossora, the Icelandic wanted to reflect the learnings that the pandemic has left her, as she herself explained when presenting the album on Instagram: «It is interwoven in how I have experienced the ‘now’, this time in which some seven billion of us have nested in our homes in quarantine, staying long enough in one place to take root.” Her first single atopes, shows a Björk fused with nature, so present in her latest works, wearing a green dress with feathers signed by Burberry.

The Icelandic is known for her groundbreaking stylistic choices. In 2001 she made an impact at her Oscars with her famous swan dress, created for her by Macedonian designer Marjan Pejoski, a garment that also appeared on her album cover evening. Although it is his most famous style, it is just one example of his interest in combining fashion and performance, to use clothing as an integral part of their staging. In recent months, her concerts have been a veritable catwalk, of signatures and creativity: in Bergen she performed in a red capitoné sofa-dress by Moschino; at the Bludot Festival in Cheshire she wore one of the puffer-dresses designed by Pier Paolo Piccioli for Moncler; in Paris a voluminous Balmain with a wide tulle skirt and a phosphor green bodice and in Montreux she also opted for tulle and the play of layers and volume, this time with an Off-White model.

But Björk’s wardrobe is not only nourished by big firms: with the cover of Fossora has wanted to return to vindicate the emerging talent. The South Korean designer has told dazed that the commission was not made directly by the artist herself, but rather by her stylist, Edda Gudmundsdottir, who proposed this collaboration, to which she happily agreed. “I felt incredibly honored. I have always been inspired by Björk’s imagination, creativity and courage to experiment with music, so the fact that she chose my clothes meant a lot to me, “the creator told the magazine. She has not yet met the singer, but she was invited to one of her performances, in Paris, to enter the universe of the Icelandic. “I realized how fearless and experimental Björk is, and I think that’s why she chose to wear my clothes,” she explained. In addition to Ariana Grande and Björk, singer Zella Day has also posed with Jisoo Baik’s creations, specifically for a photo session by Elizaveta Porodina, one of the most sought-after photographers of the moment.

Jisoo Baik studied at the prestigious Central Saint Martins school in London, but recently she has settled in the French capital, where she has completed her postgraduate degree. In Safe Space he started from a clear premise: the importance of volumes. His garments have their own entity, they can function almost like sculptures. “The idea came from an object, a food cover that brought back memories of my childhood and that I found comforting”, he specified when presenting this collection, “since I moved out of Korea I have been concerned about keeping myself safe, especially when I walk through the street. My concern intensified when my cell phone and wallet were stolen. This experience pushed me to investigate how people move in public spaces». Starting from this research related to habitability, personal space and urban planning, he conceived designs such as the white dress with which Ariana Grande posed in Allure, wrapped in a kind of artistic installation. “Each piece of my work is completed with techniques that well represent the ideas behind them. That’s why I think they can exist as freelance jobs. I want people to see my work in their own way, with their experiences, not just seeing it as clothes,” the designer told ID.