This is how Julia Roberts shows her almost unthinkable love for the kitchen

Julia Roberts She is the bearer of one of the most beautiful smiles in the world, a “pretty woman” who has received multiple awards and recognitions for her acting talent and those stars that guarantee box office success in each film she stars in. However, behind the prestigious and millionaire actress that we all know, there is a great cook Y gastronomy lover who loves preparing delicious dishes for her luxury guests: her three children and husband.

“IM very Good cooker and i can really cook anything”, revealed Julia Roberts to the show portal AND! On-line. And it is that when she is not on the film set or touring the world due to the release of a new film, the 46-year-old actress is dedicated to pampering her family with delicious homemade dishes, because as we already know, “a full belly, happy heart”.

“ I’m a pretty good cook and I can really cook anything.”

When the cameras turn off, Roberts, who the magazine reports Forbes She is one of the best paid actresses, she adopts the role that best suits her: mother of Henry and the twins Hazel and Phinnaeus and wife of Daniel. Far from the glamor of Hollywood, Julia cooks for her family and it is one of the moments that she enjoys the most: “It’s a privilege and honor to cook three meals a day for my family, and it’s a luxury on a level I don’t even realize.”, explained the actress born in Georgia to the magazine marie claire. His guests seem to be very pleased with the results, as Roberts admitted in the magazine People that his children suggested he open his own restaurant. What more can you ask for?

His favorite dish is…

One could imagine that as a millionaire megastar, Julia has a sophisticated palate, but the actress is full of surprises and neither caviar nor oysters are among her favorite dishes: “I like to eat well. Last night I had a great steak that made me wake up today with a huge smile. Also, I like everything with garlic, like pasta and ragout”, He confessed on The Oprah Winfrey Show. In addition, her roots also marked her culinary tastes, and the August: Osage County actress told E! Online who loves anything with stuffing, having grown up eating that way in Georgia: “It’s in my genes, stuff me!”he joked.

The dilemmas of a housewife

Interviewed by the British newspaper Daily Mail, Roberts confessed that she is developing a new skill: making better dinners for her family, and avoiding always cooking the same dishes! In addition, like any mother of little ones, she must ensure that her children eat healthily, how has she achieved it? “We’ve had a lot of kale in our garden this past year, so I made my kids love the crunchy bites of this food. I put a huge plate on the table and soon it was empty. So if they don’t finish their salad at dinner, I don’t mind that much.”. Plus, he had a tip for adding more flavor to kale: add cheese! “But I bet they’re not so healthy when they have cheese all over them,” she notes.

