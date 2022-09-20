These good habits will help you lose weight without realizing it

Being thin obsesses us. We live pending weighing scale and we want to know the secrets of the miraculous diet with which the celebrity of the day has managed to lose a handful of kilos in record time to put on the dress of I don’t know what gala.

We are, let’s face it, more of venturing into the shortcut (pills, juices, creams, etc.), even if it doesn’t take us anywhere but it costs us a fortune, than doing it for the track safer (balanced diet, physical activity and rest). Also to mark us challenges that, a priori, we know that they are impossible to reach (having the abdomen of Chris Hemsworth and the buttocks of Elsa Pataky, to give two easy examples). And that, in the end, leads us to come face to face with frustration and, of course, to throw in the towel.

We do not realize that, between crushing ourselves with draconian diets or aspiring to show off the heart of the Hemsworth and Pataky couple and working hard for, as they say now, get our best version, there is a fairly wide healthy margin of maneuver and a lot of small changes that, introduced little by little in our day to day, can make us feel infinitely better than we are. And, by the way, maybe even help us lose those kilos that so many annoy us.

here are some ideas To achieve this, although, as you know, the ideal plan begins with putting yourself in the hands of qualified specialists (endocrinos, personal trainers, etc.) who will design a tailor-made route hour based on our needs and objectives:

-Enhance NEAT: Behind these acronyms hides a miracle that nature has given us as standard and, of course, we do not value in its fair measure. NEAT stands for Not Exercise Activity Thermogenesis. It is the caloric expenditure that our body produces carrying out all the daily physical activities that we do not have programmed, that is, those that do not fall within pure physical exercise. What are those activities? Walking, climbing stairs, shopping, cleaning up the house, etc. That is, the more we move in our daily lives (outside the gym), the better our NEAT will work and the more calories we will burn.

-Practice intermittent fasting: Although it will always be convenient consult a specialist Before starting in the exciting world of fasting, it is not unreasonable to start with its simplest method: fasting. 12 hours. It was about letting that time pass between dinner and breakfast. The secret to making the most of its benefits lies in two very important points: making sure that we eat a good dinner and that we ‘break’ that fast with a good breakfast, based on high quality protein (salmon, eggs, etc.); in practicing some physical activity (even something as light as walking) before breakfast (we could have a black coffee, an infusion, a vegetable or bone broth, etc).

-Do strength routines. For years, we have been obsessed with cardio, thinking that it was the universal solution to lose weight, underestimating the incalculable value of muscle strengthening work as a guarantee of a good functioning of the metabolic system: the more muscle mass, the more calories we will burn even at rest.

-Stop basing our breakfasts on simple carbohydrates: Cookies, cereals, white bread toast and, of course, pastries are not the best options that we should consider for breakfast. Nor, the orange juice (even less, if it is industrial). Our society, as Javier Fernndez Ligero, a pharmacist and nutritionist, told us at the time, “has ‘used to’ pull carbohydrates as an energy substrate from the first hour of the day; who more or who less, when getting up in the morning, has a couple of toasts, a bowl of cereal, a glass of chocolate milk or an orange juice”. If we add to this that, surely, we are going to spend the morning sitting in an office, “we will start the day with a high blood glucose that will make our insulin, which is the hormone that controls blood sugar levels. We will also activate the inflammatory scale of our organism”.

-Eating protein and ‘good’ fats for breakfast: What would be, then, the best breakfasts? The ones that would include quality protein (eggs, smoked salmon, or canned tuna are three of the best bets) and ‘good fats’ that we could find in that ubiquitous superfood in our lives called avocado and, once again, in salmon or salmon. tuna (its omega 3 is a blessing for our health).

-eat eggs: cheap and low calories (a medium or large egg has about 60 calories), it is a very valuable food in weight loss regimens because, “in addition to very satiatingif we start the day taking it, it will help us keep the insulin metabolism and our blood glucose“, explains Fernndez Ligero. In addition to helping us lose weight, it provides us with many health benefits: it is rich in vitamins (a, d, k and b12), omega 3 and minerals (iron, phosphorus, potassium). Also, in hill, a nutrient that plays a fundamental role in the proper development of brain and nervous system functions; Y lutenepresent in the yolk, a type of organic pigment that can help prevent vision loss.

-walk every day At this point in the game, it’s no secret that parking the car and walking as much as we can and more is one of the simplest and most effective ways to maintain an acceptable state of shape and not gain weight. A recent study ensures that, more than those 10,000 steps (about eight kilometers) set as ideal, what is really interesting is to practice the ‘power walking’. That is to say, what has always been called walking fast but seasoned with an important nuance: muscular awareness.

-Reduce to the maximum (or eliminate) the consumption of alcohol: No matter how much (sponsored?) research tries to sell it to us in another way, the The only recommended alcohol consumption is zero. He gives us empty calories (which fatten without nourishing), swells us… So, the less, the better…

-Eliminate processed foods from the shopping list: Pastries, flans, ice cream, sausages, etc… If we have them at hand, we will end up falling into the temptation of devouring them (especially when we let ourselves be guided by that emotional hunger that invades us all from time to time), so that it is best not to take them home.

-Sleep the necessary: Lack of hours of sleep makes you fat. Javier Fernndez Ligero has also told us this several times: “When we don’t sleep enough, the levels of the two hormones that regulate the sensation of hunger. While those of the ghrelin (the one that arouses our appetite) rise excessively, those of the leptin (the one that warns us that we are full) do not reach the desirable minimum. And, of course, all this makes us easy prey for cravings.” More clearly…

-Use the breath as a tool to control your negative emotions: It’s mathematical, every time we feel sad, nervous or angry, emotional hunger takes over us and we throw ourselves headlong into all the food that least suits us: sweets, processed, ‘bad’ fats… The solution, you know , happens by not having any of these foods on hand. Also, for trying manage those negative emotions using, as Isabel Serrano-Rosa, psychologist and director of EnPositivoS, proposes, full breathing as a fundamental tool. “The differentiating element is that this technique gradually opens and activates the respiratory channel between the abdomen, stomach, chest, or clavicles until you reach a full breath. The rate and volume of inhalation and exhalation is then modified with a minimum ratio of 4:8 (count to four on the inhale and count to eight on the exhale). Breathing thus becomes complete, slow and deep, oxygenating the body system and helping to achieve serenity”.

-Shower with cold water: In summer, it is simple but, as temperatures drop, things get complicated so we confirm that we finish the shower with cold water (or alternate between hot and cold water). Daniel Porro, physiotherapist and manager of Atrio 3, explains why it will come in handy. “In addition to helping in the regeneration of fibrillar micro-tears, accelerates metabolism (helping us lose weight), especially if you have the courage to put it into practice first thing in the morning, and strengthens the immune system“.

-Allow yourself some whim: spending your life from prohibition to prohibition, in addition to being extremely boring, can produce a brutal rebound effect since, in the end, we will tend to stuff ourselves with what, in theory, we cannot taste. So it’s more sensible, and practical, to be more flexible and give ourselves some license… once in a while.”

Extra bonuses: stop comparing ourselves with the rest (and listening to slanderous comments) will help us walk straight and safe along the path that, beyond the dictates of the scale, will lead us to something more important than the mere fact of being (appear) thin : adopt healthy lifestyles.