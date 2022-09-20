The Webb Space Telescope takes images of Mars for the first time

Graph : NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Mars JWST/GTO team

The Webb Space Telescope has surprised us with images of distant galaxies and bright nebulae, but now it has sent their first images of our neighbor in the solar system, Mars. The data just The published data come from the telescope’s infrared instruments and provide scientists with information about the surface and atmospheric composition of Mars.

The European Space Agency has announced today that the Webb Space Telescope captured its first sight of Mars on September 5 using the infrared camera close and the near infrared spectrograph. this first sight from the telescope is actually made up of two images taken in two infrared wavelengths. show the eastern hemisphere of the sun-kissed planet, which the Webb watched from his vantage point almost 1.5 million kilometres away at point L 2 of Lagrange Sun-Earth.

Graph : NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Mars JWST/GTO team

The first image (top right in the graphic above) shows a view of Mars at 2.1 microns, while the second (bottom right) was taken at 4.3 microns, wavelengths that correspond to the near infrared spectrum, which is not visible to the eye human .

The Webb also collected some spectroscopic data on the Martian atmosphere using the near-infrared spectrograph. The spectrograph reveals some of the molecules that make up Mars’ incredibly thin atmosphere, including carbon dioxide, water, and carbon monoxide, which correspond to the parts highlighted on the graph. While this is not a groundbreaking conclusion, it does show Webb’s ability to accurately characterize the atmospheric composition of different planets.

G/O Media may get a commission pre-order Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Release September 23

Featuring 2x stronger active noise cancellation., longer battery life granting up to 6 hours of listening time with ANC enabled and 30 hours of total listening time thanks to the MagSafe charging case, a new smaller silicone ear tip for tinier ears, a new chip, enhanced Bluetooth, and more

“These first observations of the Webb of Mars demonstrate how we can study the different regions of its surface, including the composition of its atmosphere with the NIRSpec instrument,” said Chris Evans, Webb project scientist for ESA, in an email to Gizmodo. “Following what has been done with other missions, and without the limitations of the Earth’s atmosphere in terrestrial spectroscopy, Webb will give us new insights into important topics like the history of water on Mars.”

Graph : NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Mars JWST/GTO team

pointing the look of Webb to a well-studied planet like Mars, scientists can establish how reliable It is the high-tech telescope for studying very distant celestial bodies. To the extent that Webb continues to fix his eyes on objects of the whole universe, continues to excite us get new views of our neighborhood cosmic, like recent view image of a Resplendent Jupiter and its auroras.