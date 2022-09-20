The Voice NBC blind auditions begin

A full year of waiting was necessary, but The Voice he’s back and boy are they coaches they have waited for it. season 22 of one of the most successful television competitions has started this Monday with a lot of emotion and strength, after all, the search for whoever ends up with the trophy and is recognized as “The voice” nothing else begins.

The first episode of blind auditions marks the debut of the Cuban-American singer, Camila Cabello, as a judge of the program. The interpreter of havana, who sang with the judges to open this edition, takes her place in the swivel chairs to discover the best talents in the US, and of course, succeed the legendary Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande, absent for this year.

Speaking of which, Camila may be new to the show, but she’s no stranger to the reality because his career was catapulted thanks to XFactor. With those backgrounds, she has shown that she is not afraid of her colleagues: No Doubt vocalist, gwen Stefani (in its sixth edition), the winner of the EGOT, John Legend (active for its seventh edition) and the singer country Blake Sheltonwho has always been with the presenter Carson Dally.

Throughout these weeks we will meet the artists who will seek to keep the title, obtained by the trio of brothers Girl Named Tom last year at the hands of Kelly. Winning chances may be affected for this season, which has been subject to various changes such as knockouts between three, although for now what we have to keep in mind is that the number of participants rises to 14 artists per teamfor a total of 56 throughout the competition.

So that you don’t miss anything, at WORLDWIDE we summarize the most important things that happened in the first episode of the blind auditions in season 22 of The Voice.

Morgan Myles, Omar Jose Cardona, and Ian Harrison

Morgan Myles, 35. hallelujah of leonard cohen. We had already heard this young woman from Nashville, last week was the “filtered” audition where she performed a heartfelt and moving version of a classic song that we haven’t heard on the show for a long time. However, we did not know then who Morgan decided to go with, a country/soul singer who got the four chairs and Camila blocked Gwen. That added value, as well as that Cabello told her that she understood her desire to mix different genres such as pop, seems to have contributed to this contestant choosing the Cuban as her coach.

Omar Jose Cardona. 33. Separate Ways (Worlds Apart) by Journey. A true blind audition quickly turned into another four-chair performance after Camila spun at one of the high notes at the end. Omar, with years of experience on various important stages, has declared his admiration for eighties rock music, and that he wants to create a contemporary genre by mixing it with pop. He has an incredible range, Cabello compares him to Freddie Mercury, but it is the roots in the church that she shares with John that have made Cardona choose the Team Legend.

Ian Harrison, 20. The Night We Met of Lord Huron. After sharing how he came through at the age of nine after his father’s suicide, this young alternative-indie artist managed to flip Shelton, Stefani and Legend’s chairs. Despite his abilities, Harrison has assured that he stayed away from the spotlight due to confidence problems. John admitted to being “blown away by the character” of his voice, while Blake praised his ability to tell stories. Ultimately it was the connection with Gwen, who admittedly understanding Ian due to her not having a “fancy voice” either, that made him bow down to her team.

Emma Brooke, Orlando Mendez and David Andrew

Emma Brooke, 19. California Dreamin’ from The Mamas and the Papas. Emma exudes confidence wherever she goes, she has an incredible vocal range, precision and power that make her stand out at her age. She has turned two chairs, Gwen’s and John’s. Being a particularly difficult song, she has taken on the challenge because she wants to give her voice a “contemporary sound”, since she has training in lyrical singing, which Legend has offered her to “unlearn a little” to loosen up on stage. . Brooke, interested in it, has decided to join her team.

Orlando Mendez, 26. Beer Never Broke My Heart by Luke Combs. Of Latino parents, Miami native, but with narrow origins in country music. This has earned him the alias of the “Cuban cowboy” in a presentation, so Orlando has decided to follow that path. Despite having all the coaches at his disposal because of his raspy voice, the fight has been between Camila, his compatriot, and Blake, who has brought out the credentials. Against all odds, and given the promise not to change his musical genre, the roots have been more powerful, taking Méndez to the team of hair.

David Andrew, 25. falling by Harry Styles. This young man has done many things to become a backing vocalist for Ed Sheeran or emerging names in country like Mickey Guyton or Kane Brown, but once he sang a duet with Carrie Underwood in place of John Legend himself. At first he struggled, but the second half of the audition won Gwen and John the chairs again. Despite Stefani’s attempts, the pop/r&b artist has decided to stay with Legend, who was delighted by David’s “moving, emotional and dramatic” audition.

Jay Allen and Kate Kalvach

Jay Allen, 36. ‘Til You Can’t by Cody Johnson. Jay gave an emotional and interesting presentation with guitar in hand that he dedicated to his mother, who passed away in 2019 after being diagnosed with advanced Alzheimer’s. Allen also shined when he later performed, at the request of the judges, the song he composed to help fund research on this disease. The newlywed couple turned around, but Shelton didn’t have him in the bag. After indicating that he is also a follower of alternative rock, and mentioning Chris Daughtry as one of his influences, Jay has decided to stay with Gwen, leaving Blake without a single artist all night.

Kate Kalvach, 27. Rainbow by Kacey Musgraves. Daughter of pastor parents and with a Czech husband, Kate is just beginning her path in secular music after years of singing in church. Her driving force is her husband, so she has decided to blend pop and country into a beautiful performance with strong vibrato and extensive use of her lead vocals, praised by Gwen. Blake tried to curb Camila’s dominance by muting all microphones on her and for her, though she also tried to bring out a goat to prove her Greatest of All Time argument.

But Kate no longer expected him to fight with fundamentals. After that wake-up call Blake tried hard to play the card of the place of origin, since both are from Oklahoma. As the audition has been put on hold, it will be in the second episode, on Tuesday, when we will find out if those attempts by the coach have been worth it.

Who did not turn chairs?

Only three performers have been instantly eliminated after failing to turn chairs. The first has been Tiana Goss28 years old, whose version of Say It Right by Nelly Furtado he has not convinced the judges because of how he approached it.

Alexis McLaughlin25, performed a “very aggressive version” of Here I Go Again by Whitesnakewhile the pronunciation of the letters of inside-out by Five Finger Death Punch has played a trick on JJ Hill.

This is how The Voice teams go

Despite repeated attempts, Blake failed to land any performers on the first night of auditions, with the possible exception of Kate, whose choice has not been revealed. Curious is that the “king of the country mob”, who recruited every country or adjacent artist for his team in previous seasons, has lost at least three in this premiere.

Team Blake: zero artists.

Team Camila: Morgan Myles (4 chairs and a block), Orlando Méndez (4 chairs).

Team Gwen: Ian Harrison (3 chairs), Jay Allen (2 chairs).

TeamJohn: Omar José Cardona (4 chairs), Emma Brooke (2 chairs) and David Andrew (2 chairs).