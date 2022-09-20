The officewear trend is the latest obsession of it-girls

Long live the power dress! So the top girls have embraced the officewear trend… strictly outside the office

As early as this summer, fashionable girls have opted for formal and (relatively) opaque dresses. Hailey Bieber, for example, wore a long blazer with nothing underneath. Office wear seems to be, in fact, the new obsession of top girls, who obviously enjoy reinterpreting it in their own way, now with a sexy touch, now adding an unexpected detail. Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Blake Lively … Spotlight on the new interpretations of the officewear trend… not necessarily to be worn in the office.

Under the jacket, nothing

Oversized tailored jacket and platform shoes. Last June, Hailey Bieber looked sexier than ever on the streets of New York on the press tour for the launch of Rhode, her new skincare brand. On one occasion, she chose to wear a blazer by Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello (spring summer 2022 collection), combining it only with a pair of platform sandals, Matrix-style sunglasses and Tiffany & Co. jewelry. to dare”.

The 2.0 skirt suit

An essential component of the woman manager’s wardrobe, the suit is probably one of the strongest symbols of female empowerment. We are especially indebted to Yves Saint Laurent, who caused a scandal in 1966 when he presented his iconic women’s tuxedo. To participate in an event linked to the reality show finale The KardashiansKendall Jenner played with classic elegance by choosing a jacket + skirt suit from the Givenchy Haute Couture fall winter 2007 2008 collection.