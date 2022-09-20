The Mother, a killer mother in the new film with Jennifer Lopez and Joseph Fiennes

The Mother is the regret film being produced. The plot follows a mother (Jennifer Lopez) who is also a murderer: she comes out of hiding to protect her daughter she gave up years ago, while she is on the run from dangerous attackers.

The Mother, the cast of the film

Jennifer Lopez recently worked on the films Marry Me and The Girls of Wall Street, while 2018 is I’ll start over with myself. She will also star in a film with a similar title, The Godmother, which will tell the rise and fall of the drug lady Griselda Blanco. In the movie The Mother There are also Gael García Bernal (Wasp Network), Joseph Fiennes (the tv series The Handmaid’s Tale), Omari Hardwick (the tv series Power). Directed by Nicki Caro, who she has previously worked on North Country – Josey’s Story And The lady from the Warsaw Zoo, as well as in an episode of the TV series Call me Anna. The screenplay is by Misha Green, Andrea Berloff and Peter Craig: Green also served as showrunner on the supernatural series Lovecraft Country for HBO, and creator and executive producer of the historical drama Underground.

The shooting of The Mother started on 4 October 2021, and in January 2022 they were suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic. They took place on the Spanish island of Gran Canaria, in the old town of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria. The film is produced by Nuyorican Productions and Vertigo Entertainment, and will stream on Netflix in 2023.

