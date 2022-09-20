The MIUI theme that transforms your Xiaomi into an iPhone with iOS 16

MIUI is the most popular customization layer of Android, and that is why the new themes that arise around it seek to capture the attention of Xiaomi users. This is a great MIUI theme that will make your Xiaomi look more beautiful than ever thanks to its novelties and excellent color combination.

It is an interesting option also if you want try the apple experience and see how you feel, even if you are thinking of taking the step of buying the new latest generation iPhone. Best of all, it’s totally free.

If you’ve grown tired of your Xiaomi and want it to look different or look much more like the iPhone, we’ve selected a theme that transforms your mobile on a ‘real’ iPhone running iOS 16.

With Simple 16 you can give your smartphone a look more pleasant, with a simple design and totally renewed interface, with many features that you can explore and enjoy to the fullest without missing anything from having an iPhone. It is true that it is not the same, we know it, and that the features of your mobile are what they are, but you will notice it from the first moment.

You will appreciate it especially in your notification panel with a completely new status barin messages, their icons, settings, home screen and every aspect of your mobile.

As soon as you install and apply it, from the home screen you will have what interests youincluding some attractive widgets with interesting information always at hand and renewed icons, with a slight rounded hue. In the messages it will let you try the Chat and SMS experience on your computer.

You will find yourself on the notification screen with the date, time, battery, time and steps, in addition to the notifications that you receive and a very cheerful design. You will enjoy a renewed experience by pure iOS 16 style.

It is available for brand mobiles with MIUI 12, MIUI 12.5 or MIUI 13 and we will tell you how you can get hold of it now. Works perfectly on Xiaomi mobiles Redmi and Poco.

How to download it?

If you want to get this theme on your mobile, you have to follow these steps:

Go to the section Settings of your mobile Scroll down to Themes In the search engine at the top search for ‘Simple 16’ Click on it Where it says Free, in green, you can press to download it You will see the option to apply it in: home screen, lock screen, system and icons Check all give to apply Wait a bit for the process to complete You have it, now you can fully enjoy the possibilities offered by this theme on your Xiaomi and live a full iOS experience without having to invest in a new phone.

If you browse through the options of your phone you will find all the advantages that it gives to your mobile, go ahead and try it!