The Messi effect at Psg: revenues from sponsors, social media and merchandising

The company reckoned with the revenues that the Argentine champion brings off the pitch: 55 million followers on social media, +60 million from jerseys …

The Messi effect is not only seen on the pitch. In fact, the seven-time Golden Ball finally seems at ease with PSG, with whom he has found goals, assists and plays almost like in the days of Barcelona. In short, the Argentine has finally settled in a club that in the meantime has been able to exploit its commercial effect, despite the unprofitable first year of transition on the pitch. With the champion in pink, the club of the Emir of Qatar has blown up the social audience, for example, with an overall increase of 55 million followers. Including the share of 29 million followers on TikTok, the most popular social network for young people, where PSG is the most popular team in the world.

numbers – Already at the end of 2021, however, Messi had allowed the French company to increase merchandising revenues by 50% compared to the previous season. In a few hours, after signing on the biennial, the club’s online boutique had registered one million purchases. With the Argentine, there was an onslaught by new potential sponsors, despite the increase in rates to associate with the Parisian logo. Not to mention the waiting list of at least five years to get a sky-box at the Parco dei Principi, with prices ranging between 300 and 600 thousand euros per season. If in December the sale of at least 1.5 million total jerseys was expected, that is half a million more than in the previous season, the commercial impact for the number 30 alone is now estimated at at least 60 million euros.

social – But it is on social media where the Messi effect was disruptive. Between Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Twitch, YouTube and TikTok, followers have increased by more than 55 million units. Since August 2021, the countries that have doped registrations have been Brazil (+ 4.1 million fans), India (+2.7), and Argentina (+1.8), as well as Indonesia (+1.3 ) and Mexico (+1.2). Data that does not include Twitter and TikTok specific increases. But PSG has been able to move at its best on the latter, becoming the most followed team with 29 million members, of which 8 since January. A dozen more than Real Madrid. With Messi, PSG increased clicks on videos by 272% and clicks on posts by 198%, and on Instagram in particular (+ 636% and + 276%). All without Messi still doing Messi, as he began to do this year, on the pitch and no longer just on social media.

September 1, 2022 (change September 1, 2022 | 17:09)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link