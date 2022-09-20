The great question that Eternity raised in the latest Marvel Studios movie

Last July it was released in cinemas. Thor Love and Thunderthe fourth film of the God of Thunder who presented for the first time in real action to Jane Foster What mighty thor Already Cap the butcher of godsperformed by the magnificent Christian bale. While they’re already great additions to the long list of MCU characters, this movie introduced one of Marvel’s most important characters in comics, the Eternity.

The character of Eternity in the comics has a very characteristic appearance, showing the cosmos of the Marvel universe on his body and an unrecognizable face, something that raised doubts within the production of Thor Love and Thunder. During an interview, the film’s VFX supervisor revealed that they thought about making Eternity with an actor but after long hours of discussion, they decided it would be better to do it entirely with visual effects.

We went through many different options to arrive at the decision. Sometimes, actually, less is more. So, or do you fully realize it and I was asking the directors: Are we going to cast someone to play Eternity? Will this finally be like Morgan Freeman playing God again? Are we going to do that? Because if we do, I’d like to know beforehand, so I can go and get scans and things like that.

The final decision was the one we saw in theaters, a full CGI character. The best thing that could happen was that, since the scene where they die so much hat What Jane Foster it feels in harmony, and adding another person with a dialogue would have been too busy and would kill the emotion of this.

They really felt that adding another character could distract from a heavy and emotional scene.

Gorr moved away from the comics look for this reason

If we talk about the directors of Thor 4 at Marvel racked their brains trying to find solutions with Eternity, the treatment of Gorr in the film does not fall short. Kevin Feige revealed the reason why the character is not so similar to the one in the comics, and the greatest logic goes with it: Christian Bale had to be used to the fullest.

Gorr looks awesome in the comics and we wanted to take advantage of that. But if we had done exactly that characterization, we would have lost Christian Bale completely. We made the decision early on that we didn’t want him to be a CGI character. There are amazing ways to do that, but with this actor and this particular character, Taika Waititi really believed that we could pull it off with makeup. Rightly so, because it was.

Font: Josh Wilding