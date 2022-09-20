The fishtail braid is the beauty (and freshness) secret of autumn

THEThe secret to a top autumn? The fishtail braid: follow Blake Lively’s example and you won’t be able to do without it!

The must-have of autumn when it comes to hair? There fishtail braid, a concentrate of freshness for your beauty look and a hairstyle that is very easy to achieve. Also called French herringbone and herringbone, the fishtail braid seems difficult to make, in reality it is very simple, so much so that after learning the various steps you will always want to show it off!

Tres chic and very glamorous, it was among the most popular hairstyles of the summer, especially in the relaxed version. Now she is preparing to conquer autumn too, thanks to the stars who never stop showing off this glamorous and practical hairstyle. There is no doubt among the most avid fans of this hairstyle Blake Lively who prefers it on the side, but does not even mind the messy version with lots of accessories. Next to her we find Emma Roberts, Zendaya and Selena Gomez, who use this hairstyle both in their free time and on official occasions. This is because the fishtail braid is both practical and glamorous.

How to make the fishtail braid? It starts by brushing your hair carefully to get rid of all the knots. When the hair is tidy create a queue and, starting from the top of the head, make two locks. Then start braiding them: take a small section of hair from the outside and pass it over the opposite strand joining them. Then repeat the process for the other lock as well until you have braided all the hair.

Finish off the hairstyle by tying the ends with a transparent rubber band and adding them hair accessories that you prefer, from bows to brooches. Want to try the reverse fishtail braid? Join the smaller locks to the larger ones starting from below and not – as before – from above.

What makes the herringbone braid so popular is without a doubt its versatility. It goes well with any type of make-up and can be shown off on many occasions, from office meetings to aperitifs, up to evening parties. You can make it behind the back or sideways, weaving a small section or alternatively the whole hair. But the variations don’t end there! This braid can be designed simply starting from the front or back, in a zig zag or in a semi-collected. Try it as well mignon version or the one that joins two braids to create only one. In short: this hairstyle allows many variations, one more chic and particular than the other, to be experimented and tried according to how you feel and your commitments.