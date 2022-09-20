the captivating Netflix movie that opens on Friday

This week will come Netflix An unmissable film for lovers of action and suspense. This is a production for people over 16 years of age that will be available on the platform streaming from Friday and which is starring an actress who won the Oscar. If you want to find out what her story is about and what you can expect from her, we will tell you the most important details below.

We are talking about Loua film starring allison janneyawarded by The academy thanks to “I Tonya” (and that you probably also remember it if you saw June or do you have in mind the episodes of lost set in the past of the island). In addition to this actress, you can also see figures like Jurnee Smollettwho was recently in the film spider-head beside Chris HemsworthAlready Logan Marshall Green.

The action movie is directed by Anna Forster from a script they wrote Maggie Cohn and Jack Stanley. With a past as director of photography, Foerster was in charge of one of the episodes of Westworld for HBO and also directed several episodes of Outlander between 2014 and 2015, as “To Ransom a Man’s Soul” and “The Wedding”. In addition, we must add a handful of episodes of Criminal Minds to your resume.

According to its official synopsis, the story of Lou focuses on “a mysterious and lonely woman” that “He struggles against the elements of his own dark past when a neighbor’s daughter is kidnapped during a storm”. As we told you, it is intended for an audience over 16 years of age, both because of the language used by its characters and also because of the violence that is reflected throughout this story, with some themes that are somewhat sensitive for the smaller audience.

+Jurnee Smollet’s movie on Netflix

as we tell you, Jurnee Smollett had already premiered a film in Netflix during this 2022. It is about spider-heada story starring Chris Hemsworth which was inspired by a short story published in the new yorker and that it was directed by the person in charge of “Top Gun: Maverick”, Joseph Kosinksi. The film revolves around a prison where a group of criminals are locked up who have agreed to be part of an experiment that consists of being drugged with different chemicals that alter their emotions.