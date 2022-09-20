The actor who lost the role of Aragorn in the ‘Lord of the Rings’ trilogy

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power It has become one of the premieres that has generated the most expectation in recent months. The brand new Amazon Prime Video fiction is grabbing headlines and sparking all kinds of controversies among the followers of the literary saga created by JRR Tolkien, which was brought to the big screen for the first time with indisputable success by Peter Jackson more than two decades ago.

It is probable that without the film trilogy of the New Zealand director and its great acceptance, nor the later one about The HobbitJeff Bezos’s dream would not have come true, so it is not surprising that stories proliferate about those projects to which the new fiction owes so much.

In this sense, the story of how one of its protagonists took one of the leading roles at the last minute and that involved the sudden dismissal of an actor the day before filming began, may be unknown to many. And it is that Aragorn was going to be interpreted originally, after Nicolas Cage’s refusal, by Stuart TwonsendIrish actor whose story could have been quite another.

“I was there rehearsing and training for two months, and then I got fired the day before filming started. Then they told me that they would not pay me because I had broken the contract by not having worked hard enough. I had a hard time with them, so I was almost relieved to leave, until they told me they wouldn’t pay me,” Townsend told Entertainment Weekly.

“I don’t have good feelings towards those responsible, really. The director wanted me and then, apparently, he thought better of it because he actually wanted someone 20 years older than me and completely different ”, settled the actor, who he was replaced by Viggo Mortensenwho was 42 years old at the time and accepted the role pushed by his son.

“Anyone who says they knew it was going to be the success that it was, I don’t think he’s telling the truth. They had no idea until they showed 20 minutes at Cannes in May 2001,” the actor told the Telegraph.

For his part, Townsend never got to enjoy an opportunity of such caliberpartly because Queen of the Damned (2002) and The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen (2003) did not receive the accolade of the general public. The Irishman has not stopped acting but his career has not gone without pain or glory.