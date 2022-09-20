Thalía reveals how to use avocado to grow hair FAST

Thalia is one of the most admired mexican singers and it is that not only does he have an unparalleled talent, but he is also characterized by being beautiful inside and out. In an interview, Thalía revealed her best beauty tricks to look spectacular at 51 and one of its secrets is use avocado to grow hair.

That is why here we will tell you how to use avocado to promote hair growth and show off an impact mane like Thalía. Of course, remember that it is best to carry out an allergy test or go to a dermatologist before doing any home remedy for hair.

What does avocado do for hair?

The avocado It is one of the most used natural ingredients in natural cosmetics, as it has multiple moisturizing and regenerating properties. Between the benefits of avocado for hair is it so:

Promote hair growth

Deeply moisturizes hair

Repair split ends

Gives hair more softness

Helps control frizz

Avocado will help you restore hair. Photo: Unsplash

How to use avocado to grow hair?

According to the portal Latin Moms, Thalía confessed that one of her best beauty tricks is to use avocado as a hair treatment. Thalía learned this home remedy from her mother and currently puts it into practice every week. The singer confessed that apply an avocado and mayonnaise mask to give the best hydration to your hair.

Thalia makes an avocado hair mask. Photo: Instagram @thalia

avocado hair mask

Ingredients:

1 ripe avocado

1 tablespoon mayonnaise

Process:

In a recipient empty the pulp of the avocado and mash with the help of a fork. Add the mayonnaise and stir perfectly until you get a homogeneous paste. Apply this avocado mask on your hairbeing careful not to go to the root, only from means to points. Leave on for 15 minutes and wash your hair like you normally do.

Make an avocado hair mask. Photo: Unsplash

Thalía uses this avocado hair mask every week and her hair looks incredible, because this ingredient helps to hydrate the hair and regenerate the cells, so you will not only show off an impact hair, but also It will help your hair grow in record time.