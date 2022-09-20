Ten foods that can be eaten at night if you want to lose weight

For many people, especially those who are overweight and obese, losing weight is not an easy task, since the methods used are sometimes not the most appropriate and the results may be seen in the short term, but in the medium time the things may be just as or less favorable than at the beginning.

In that sense, The ideal formula to maintain a healthy weight is clear and must be supported by the intake of a balanced diet and the regular practice of physical exercise. In fact, one of the main recommendations to lose kilos and not gain them again is to eliminate unhealthy foods, adopt an exercise routine and have good lifestyle habits, avoiding smoking and drinking alcohol. The important thing is to be able to be consistent, say specialists.

In addition to this, it is essential to know the foods that can be consumed at night, since some can fall very heavy and cause abdominal swelling. For this reason, the web portal The Objective suggests some foods that can be consumed at night and that are ideal for losing weight:

Kiwi: This fruit contains 42 calories and is ideal for losing weight. In addition, it has been shown to help reconcile the soil. Specifically, a study found that people who ate a kiwi before going to sleep did not wake up as much during the night and they managed to sleep 13% more. As such, this is because kiwifruit contain large amounts of vitamin C and K, carotenoid, folic acid and potassium. However, if you suffer from digestive problems, it should not be consumed at night because it is a citrus fruit that can cause heartburn.

Nuts: It is a healthy and very nutritious food to consume at night, since it has satiating properties and minerals such as magnesium and zinc, which can increase melatonin levels. Thus, one of the most recommended fruits to lose weight and solve insomnia problems are pistachios, since it has healthy unsaturated fats that help the body feel satisfied.

Turkey: a turkey fillet is a good option for dinner, because it is a healthy and low-calorie food, which helps to lose weight. In addition, thanks to its high protein content, it regulates appetite and increases melatonin production, which helps to fall asleep.

Yogurt: Several studies have shown that strains of the family lactobacillus They can help reduce abdominal fat. They have also shown that consuming yogurts from this family reduces body fat by 3-4% in six weeks, so they help lose weight.

Vegetables: Cooked, raw or steamed vegetables are ideal for deflating the body at night. Experts advise accompanying them with two tablespoons of homemade hummus.