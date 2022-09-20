Steven Spielberg’s ‘The Fabelmans’ begins its race towards the 2023 Oscars

Though the fashion of generating autobiographical films by the directors, it is already settled with destructive criticism by the specialized press (See the case of Iñárritu with Bard), it seems that The Fabelmans won’t get into that maelstrom of self-indulgence. Not at least, we do attend to the first reviews of the film that narrates love at first sight for Steven Spielberg’s cinema. And of course to the good results it has garnered at the Toronto Film Festival, where It has won the Audience Award.

The director of such famous titles as Shark, Saving Private Ryan either Shindler’s List I had never participated in this contest. A decision that says a lot about the pretensions that King Midas of Hollywood handles in the face of the Red Carpet. The Toronto event marks a remarkable path in the Oscar race. Precisely Belfastanother kind of autobiopic (this time by Kenneth Branagh) won the same award last year as The Fabelmans and until the last moment, he had options for the 2022 Oscars.

The Fabelmans stars Gabriel LaBelle, who plays the role of the young director, while Paul Dano and Michelle Williams are his parents. The father of the future filmmaker is the more rational side of the family and Williams motivates the artistic side of her son. complete the cast Seth Rogen, Julia Butter, Judd Hirsch, Jeannie Berlin, Oakes Fegley, Robin Bartlett, and Gabriel Bateman. This will also be Spielberg’s last collaboration with composer John Williams. The genius creator of unforgettable soundtracks will never again compose music for the big screen after The Fabelmans and indiana jones 5.

In the United States there is already talk of The Fabelmans as the front runner (favorite) of the edition, although perhaps it is too early and as is always said, the race for the statuettes is not a sprint, but a long marathon. In the absence of nominations, the competition will be as tough as ever: Elvis, The Whale, TAR, amsterdam either Babylon They are just some of the proposals that have more possibilities for the gallery.

Within the Toronto contest, other films such as Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, A Gaza Weekend either To Kill a Tiger They have reaped a good part of the prizes. The Fabelmans It will hit theaters on November 25.