Here we leave you the spoilers WWE Main Event September 22, 2022.

WWE recorded this Monday a new Main Event show before the broadcast of Monday Night Raw. That episode will air Thursday on Hulu. Without further delay, here we leave you the spoilers WWE Main Event September 22, 2022.

  • Dana Brooke defeated Tamina
  • Alpha Academy defeated Mustafa Ali and Shelton Benjamin

